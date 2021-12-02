ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JFK Causeway Project to begin Thursday night

By Eran Hami
KRIS 6 News
 1 day ago
TxDOT has announced the JFK Causeway project will officially begin Thursday night at 8 p.m.

Crews will begin to place concrete barriers and traffic control devices, like flags and barrels.

City Manager Peter Zanoni tells KRIS 6 News, the delay was because of a material shortage. An ordering issue prevented the contractor from acquiring the necessary concrete barriers, traffic control devices and stripping materials to show the lane shifts.

The bridge will be reduced to one lane each way until May 2022. All four lanes will open then through the duration of hurricane season.

The $9 million project will provide maintenance to extend the longevity of the bridge.

Zanoni said the city has a communication plan to effectively keep the community informed about the project.

KRIS 6 News

