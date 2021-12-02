ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markkanen, House Approve $368 Million For First Responders

By Jack Hall
radioresultsnetwork.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleState Rep. Greg Markkanen today joined the Michigan House in approving an expanded plan to support law enforcement and public safety personnel and help them better protect the people they serve. The measures, approved today with bipartisan support, include $368.5 million in funding and policy reforms to help first...

www.radioresultsnetwork.com

Daily Mining Gazette

Markkanen, McBroom meet with residents on short-term housing bills

ONTONAGON — Controversial legislation on short-term rentals dominated a meeting with state legislators and constituents in Ontonagon Monday afternoon. State Sen. Ed McBroom and State Rep. Greg Markkanen answered questions from about 15 residents during the session, which lasted about 70 minutes. They also held a meeting earlier in the day with community leaders, including village and county officials.
ONTONAGON, MI
iosconews.com

Michigan House approves $368 million public safety plan

(The Center Square) – The Michigan House approved a $368 million public safety plan on a vote of 97-3. House Bill 5522 aims to spend $368 million funded by one-time federal COVID-19 relief and surplus state resources. The revised plan supports firefighters, EMS personnel, and school resource officers while focusing on public safety recruitment and retention, community outreach, and equipment upgrades. The package focuses on recruiting law enforcement officers working outside of Michigan.
POLITICS
mynews13.com

DeSantis announces $12 million toward mental health for first responders

FLORIDA — Governor Ron DeSantis is prioritizing the mental health of Florida's first responders. At an event at the Tampa Firefighters Museum Friday morning, Gov. DeSantis announced $12 million will be going toward mental health for those on the front line, saying more first responders lose their life to suicide than on duty.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS New York

Gov. Murphy Calls On New Jersey Legislature To Pass Gun Safety Laws: ‘We Have To Act Now’

METUCHEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A day after a 15-year-old was charged for opening fire and killing four people at a Michigan high school, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy urged state lawmakers to pass a package of gun safety bills. “Firearms are now the first leading cause of death among children and teens in the United States. This is not happening in any other high-income country,” said Jennifer Gonzalez of Moms Demand Action, a gun safety advocacy group. Gonzalez stood in favor of six proposed gun safety bills that would expand New Jersey’s already strict gun laws, CBS2’s Meg Baker reported Thursday. The first...
METUCHEN, NJ
wjbc.com

Illinois House Republicans are responding to the inflation numbers

SPRINGFIELD – Some Republicans think your bank account would be a good place for some Covid relief dollars. State Rep. Tom Demmer (R-Dixon) announced the plan to give taxpayers up to a $400 credit. “We expect the overall cost of this proposal to be about $1.4 billion,” Demmer said at...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
theeastcountygazette.com

SNAP: Recipients to Receive Extra Benefits on Wednesday

More than 213,100 families getting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program profits will recognize a bit more in their regular allocations. Gov. Ned Lamont announced in a report stating the state’s Department of Social Services would give $32.3 million in taxpayer-supported SNAP profits on Wednesday as a member of federal assistance dollars transferred to states during the epidemic.
POLITICS
theeastcountygazette.com

Stimulus Checks: Possible Bonus Payments Could Be Coming Near Christmas

A new Stimulus Checks update reveals that possible bonus payments could be coming around Christmas for those living in the Prairie State. According to the Sun, a proposal about the stimulus checks was made by Republicans in Illinois’ House of Representatives. Should the proposal pass, single taxpayers who are earning...
POLITICS
WLBT

SNAP benefits to return to pre-pandemic levels in January

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hundreds of thousands of families in Mississippi will see their food benefits return to just above pre-pandemic levels come January 1. The Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday that additional benefits given to recipients during the COVID-19 pandemic will be rolled back next year, less than two months after the state’s emergency declaration related to the pandemic expired.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Taco Bell Facing Major Lawsuit

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed on Nov. 15 to take on a major case involving Taco Bell franchisee Sundance Inc., which owns over 150 franchises of the fast-food chain nationwide. The case is Morgan v. Sundance Inc., which began as a lawsuit from Robyn Morgan, who worked at an Iowa Taco Bell, and it later became a class action against the company. She accused Sundance of not paying her and her co-workers all they were owed.
LAW
San Angelo LIVE!

Emergency SNAP Benefits Extended Through the End of the Year

AUSTIN, TX  – Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $308 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of December. The allotments are expected to help more than 1.5 million Texas households. “The extension of emergency SNAP food benefits for the month of December ensures that Texans can put food on the table this holiday season," said Governor Abbott. "I thank HHSC for their continued efforts to secure access to nutritious food for millions of Texas families. HHSC…
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Boston

4 Democrats, One Republican Have Announced Candidacy For Massachusetts Governor In 2022

BOSTON (CBS) – It’s a big moment in Massachusetts politics with Governor Baker deciding not to seek re-election. Four democrats and one republican have already announced their candidacy for the corner office. “I would have welcomed a debate with Governor Baker,” said former State Senator Benjamin Downing. He’s already been trying to start a debate for the past few months and the democrats are sharing similar issues. State Senator Sonia Chang-Diaz has already launched her campaign, along with Harvard professor Danielle Allen, Orlando Silva of Shrewsbury and republican Geoff Diehl, a former state representative with the support of...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WKRG News 5

MDHS announces transition from pandemic-related emergency SNAP benefits

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Since March 2020, Mississippi has been granted monthly approval by the Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) to issue Emergency Allotments (EA) to assist Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households during the COVID-19 pandemic. They issued families the maximum benefits allowed based on the number of people in the household.   Officials said […]
HEALTH SERVICES
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Senate Committee Preparing Arguments On Election Audit

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Senate Republicans and Democrats are preparing arguments regarding an audit of the 2020 general election and 2021 primary election. They are expected to go before a Commonwealth Court judge in two weeks. There are several challenges blocking subpoenas issued to get the personal information of nine million Pennsylvanian voters. Republicans on the Senate committee have used $270,000 of taxpayer money to hire a firm from Iowa to lead the investigation for six months. They say the goal is to increase trust and integrity in the election process. “Not trying to relitigate the election of the past, we are moving forward trying to put things in place that are secure for the future,” Republican State Senator Jake Corman said. “It’s a waste of taxpayers’ money and a waste of time and a waste of the court’s time frankly,” Democratic State Senator Anthony H. Williams said. Regardless of how the Commonwealth Court rules this month, the decision could be appealed to the state Supreme Court.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
manhattanbeachchamber.com

2022 Law Changes Update

The California Legislature has passed, and our Governor has signed a number employment laws that are effective January 1. Here is a summary of what you need to know:. Starting January 1, 2022, California employers may not require employees to sign non-disclosure provisions in any agreement regarding employee termination related to any information about claims of harassment and discrimination.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA

