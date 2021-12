HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team is preparing to host Southeastern Louisiana in the second round of the FCS Playoffs. SLU will bring one of the best offenses in the the country to Harrisonburg when the Lions and Dukes square off. Southeastern Louisiana leads the nation in scoring at 47.2 points per game while quarterback Cole Kelley leads the FCS with 4,727 passing yards and is tied for the top spot in the county with 42 passing touchdowns.

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO