NASA Pre-proposal Teleconference for MAIANSE CONNECTing Indigenous Culture and Science Through Co-design of STEM Ecosystems (MAIANSE CONNECT)
MAIANSE CONNECTing Indigenous Culture and Science Through Co-design. of STEM Ecosystems (MAIANSE CONNECT) The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) entitled Engagement Opportunities in NASA STEM (EONS) – 2022, solicits proposals for competitive funding opportunities in support of the Minority University Research and Education Project (MUREP)...www.spaceref.com
Comments / 0