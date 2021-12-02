ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASA Pre-proposal Teleconference for MAIANSE CONNECTing Indigenous Culture and Science Through Co-design of STEM Ecosystems (MAIANSE CONNECT)

SpaceRef
 5 days ago

MAIANSE CONNECTing Indigenous Culture and Science Through Co-design. of STEM Ecosystems (MAIANSE CONNECT) The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) entitled Engagement Opportunities in NASA STEM (EONS) – 2022, solicits proposals for competitive funding opportunities in support of the Minority University Research and Education Project (MUREP)...

www.spaceref.com

CBS Miami

Florida Native Luke Delaney Joins NASA’s New Astronaut Class Of 2021

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — NASA has chosen 10 new astronaut candidates from a field of more than 12,000 applicants to represent the United States and work for humanity’s benefit in space and one of them is a Florida native. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson introduced the members of the 2021 astronaut class, the first new class in four years, during an event at Ellington Field near NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, where the candidates will spend the majority of the next two years training beginning in January 2022. NASA’s 2021 Astronaut Candidate Class includes (from left) US Air Force Maj. Nichole Ayers, Christopher...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

New NASA Mission Will Help Unlock The Secrets Of Extreme Cosmic Objects

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Space is filled with interesting phenomena we don’t fully understand, but NASA is launching a mission this week that hopes to make a dent in that by studying some of the most energetic, most dramatic, and most violent objects in space, such as black holes and neutron stars. The first X-ray mission of its kind, the IXPE spacecraft, hopes to uncover hidden details of our universe. On Thursday Dec. 9, NASA is scheduled to launch the Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer, or IXPE spacecraft, which will help unlock the secrets to some of the most extreme objects in the...
MIAMI, FL
AFP

NASA announces 10 latest astronaut trainees

NASA announced Monday its 10 latest trainee astronauts, who include a firefighter turned Harvard professor, a former member of the national cycle team, and a pilot who led the first-ever all-woman F-22 formation in combat. The 2021 class was whittled down from a field of more than 12,000 applicants and will now report for duty in January at the Johnson Space Center in Texas, where they will undergo two years of training. "We're going back to the Moon, and we're continuing on to Mars -- and so today we welcome 10 new explorers," NASA administrator Bill Nelson said at an event to welcome the recruits. "Alone, each candidate has 'the right stuff,' but together they represent the creed of our country: E pluribus unum â out of many, one," he added.
HOUSTON, TX
SpaceRef

Mars Curiosity: Sol 3319: Shoot The Gap

This image was taken by Left Navigation Camera onboard NASA's Mars rover Curiosity on Sol 3318. Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech. Curiosity is preparing to "shoot the gap"and dash through the Maria Gordon notch (the cliff-lined valley seen in the image above) in the sols ahead. Already we have a spectacular view of...
ASTRONOMY
Alaska State
SpaceRef

NASA Receives Special Cosmic Delivery of Asteroid Sample from Japan

A Hayabusa2 sample canister containing sample fragments of the asteroid Ryugu is transferred from JAXA to NASA. Credits: NASA/Robert Markowitz. Just as fossils hold clues to the history of life, asteroids hold clues to the history of the solar system. Rare samples collected from the surface of an asteroid by NASA and its international partners are helping to decipher these clues.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Artemis III Orion Pressure Vessel Preparations Begin

The Orion pressure vessel for NASA's Artemis III mission is lifted by crane for its move onto a work stand in the high bay of the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Oct. 20, 2021. The pressure vessel will be secured...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

NASA to Highlight New Science Findings, Missions During AGU Meeting

NASA researchers and colleagues from around the world will present the latest findings on a range of Earth and space science topics at the annual American Geophysical Union (AGU) meeting, being held virtually and in New Orleans from Monday, Dec.13, through Friday, Dec. 17. Topics of discussion include upcoming NASA...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
SpaceRef

NASA Selects New Astronaut Recruits to Train for Future Missions

NASA announced its 2021 Astronaut Candidate Class on Dec. 6, 2021. The 10 candidates, pictured here at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston are: U.S. Air Force Maj. Nichole Ayers, Christopher Williams, U.S. Marine Corps Maj. (retired.) Luke Delaney, U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Jessica Wittner, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Anil Menon, U.S. Air Force Maj. Marcos Berríos, U.S. Navy Cmdr. Jack Hathaway, Christina Birch, U.S. Navy Lt. Deniz Burnham, and Andre Douglas.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Redwire Technology Enabling NASA Mission to Observe Black Holes and Neutron Stars

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, is supplying vital navigation and power generation components for NASA's Imaging X-Ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) mission. IXPE is the first satellite dedicated to measuring polarized X-rays from objects, such as neutron stars and supermassive black holes, to reveal previously hidden details of the universe. It is scheduled to launch on December 9, 2021, from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
SpaceRef

Beyond Earth Applauds NASA Funding of Private Space Station as Next Step Toward Human Expansion into Space

The Beyond Earth Institute (Beyond Earth), a non-partisan think tank supporting a long-term human presence in space, applauds NASA’s announcement to fund three private companies to support the development of commercial space stations that will replace the International Space Station (ISS) by the end of the decade. The three companies include Nanoracks, Blue Origin and Northrop Grumman, which will receive over $400 million between them.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

NSF-Funded Solicitation to Leverage the ISS National Lab for Tissue Engineering Research is Now Open

The U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) and the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space, Inc. (CASIS) announced a solicitation to utilize the International Space Station (ISS) to advance research in tissue engineering and mechanobiology. Through this solicitation, NSF will provide up to $1.2 million in funding to support multiple projects that will launch to the orbiting research platform under the sponsorship of the ISS National Laboratory. CASIS is the organization responsible for management of the ISS National Lab through a Cooperative Agreement with NASA.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Geospace Dynamics Constellation: Exploring the Heart of Space Weather

The Geospace Dynamics Constellation mission - or GDC - is a team of satellites that will study Earth's upper atmosphere and provide the first direct global measurements of our planet's dynamic and complex interface with the space environment. This boundary between Earth's atmosphere and space is called the ionosphere-thermosphere (I-T)...
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

Space Test Program-3 launch scrubbed; Delayed 24hrs to Dec. 6

The launch of the Atlas V 551 carrying the Space Test Program (STP)-3 mission for the U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command (SSC) has been delayed to Dec. 6 at 4:04 a.m. Eastern due to a leak in the Rocket Propellant (RP)-1 ground storage system. The mission is set to launch from Space Launch Complex (SLC)-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

NASA Selects Orbital Reef to Develop Space Station Replacement

Orbital Reef, led by partners Blue Origin and Sierra Space, was selected today by NASA for a funded Space Act Agreement for collaboration to design a commercially owned and operated space station in low Earth orbit (LEO). NASA's Commercial LEO Development program aims to shift NASA's research and exploration activities...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Orbital Assembly Corporation Lauded by NASA as Part of the Commercial Low Earth Orbit Development Program Process

Orbital Assembly Corporation (OAC) the leader in providing low gravity technologies enabling humanity to work, play and thrive in the space ecosystem was pleased to have been received positive feedback in NASA’s Commercial Low Earth Orbit Development Program (CLD)which announced funded providers yesterday. The CLD program is part of NASA’s...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Nanoracks, Voyager Space, and Lockheed Martin Awarded NASA Contract to Build First-of-its-Kind Commercial Space Station

Nanoracks, in collaboration with Voyager Space and Lockheed Martin [NYSE: LMT], has been awarded a $160 million contract by NASA to design its Starlab commercial space station as part of the agency's Commercial Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) Development program. Starlab will enable NASA's initiative to stimulate the commercial space economy and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Rocket Lab Closes Acquisition Of Space Hardware Company Planetary Systems Corporation

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, announced today that it has closed the previously-announced transaction to acquire Planetary Systems Corporation (PSC), a Maryland-based spacecraft separation systems company, for $42 million in cash and 1,720,841 shares of the Company’s common stock, plus the potential for an additional 956,023 shares of common stock for a performance earnout based on PSC’s CY 2022 and 2023 financial results. Rocket Lab announced the execution of the agreement to acquire PSC on 15 November, 2021 pending certain closing conditions.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

