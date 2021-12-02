ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Joint USAF/NOAA Solar Geophysical Activity Report and Forecast 2 December 2021

SpaceRef
 5 days ago

Joint USAF/NOAA Solar Geophysical Activity Report and Forecast SDF Number 336 Issued at 2200Z on 02 Dec 2021 IA. Analysis of Solar Active Regions and Activity from 01/2100Z to 02/2100Z: Solar activity has been at very low levels for the past 24 hours. There are currently 3 numbered sunspot regions on...

www.spaceref.com

Cleopatra Jade

The Total Solar Eclipse in Sagittarius Forecast: December 3rd, 2022

With the Total Eclipse in Sagittarius, we could feel inspired to start a new path that has us seeking better opportunities in our life overall. Hey guys, we have the Super New Moon Total Solar Eclipse at 12 degrees of Sagittarius on December 3rd at 11:42 pm PST, which is around 2:42 am Eastern; check your local time to see when this lunar event is occurring for you.
geekwire.com

AI in Government – Using AI/ML to Advance NOAA Missions with Eric Kihn, Director, NCEI’s Center for Coasts, Oceans and Geophysics, NOAA

Featured Guest Speaker: Dr. Eric Kihn, Director, NCEI’s Center for Coasts, Oceans and Geophysics at the NOAA. While NOAA has achieved local successes in applying AI, a central entity to coordinate activities across NOAA will enable it to more effectively integrate AI in all NOAA’s mission areas. Successful AI integration requires both domain knowledge and modern AI technologies. It requires careful stewardship with domain knowledge since many of the challenges NOAA faces are constrained by physical principles. The NCAI is an essential component of the implementation of the NOAA AI strategic goals. The NOAA Center for AI (NCAI) serves as the hub to coordinate NOAA AI activities across LOs and with partners to ensure trustworthy adoption of AI technology to support the NOAA mission.
TECHNOLOGY
SpaceRef

Mars Curiosity: Sol 3319: Shoot The Gap

This image was taken by Left Navigation Camera onboard NASA's Mars rover Curiosity on Sol 3318. Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech. Curiosity is preparing to "shoot the gap"and dash through the Maria Gordon notch (the cliff-lined valley seen in the image above) in the sols ahead. Already we have a spectacular view of...
ASTRONOMY
TheConversationAU

Private space stations are coming. Will they be better than their predecessors?

A new era of space stations is about to kick off. NASA has announced three commercial space station proposals for development, joining an earlier proposal by Axiom Space. These proposals are the first attempts to create places for humans to live and work in space outside the framework of government space agencies. They’re part of what has been called “Space 4.0”, where space technology is driven by commercial opportunities. Many believe this is what it will take to get humans to Mars and beyond. There are currently two occupied space stations in low Earth orbit (less than 2,000km above Earth’s surface), both...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Maximum#Solar Flare#Solar Wind#Solar Storm#Usaf#Pcaf Green Iv#Twitter
SpaceRef

Astronaut Kayla Barron Checks Out Space Station Chile Peppers

NASA astronaut and Expedition 66 Flight Engineer Kayla Barron checks out chile peppers growing inside the International Space Station's Advanced Plant Habitat before they were harvested for the Plant Habitat-04 space botany experiment. iss066e084293 (Nov. 26, 2021) - larger image. Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.
INDUSTRY
SpaceRef

Spaceflight Wreaks Havoc On Liver Metabolism

Measurement of sulfur compounds in the liver. (a) Quantification of sulfur compounds in the liver homogenates of control mice on Earth (GC), mice under artificial earth-gravity in space (A1G), and mice under microgravity in space (MG). GS, Glutathione; GSSG, glutathione disulfide; PAP, 3′-phosphoadenosine-5′-phosphosulfate; APS, adenosine-5′-phosphosulfate. ‘S-Bimanyl-’ indicates that the compounds were detected as bimane-derivates. Each horizontal bar represents the mean. *P < 0.05. Comparisons of parameters were performed with one-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s test for multiple comparisons (n = 6 each). Dot plots were made using GraphPad Prism 6.07 for Windows, GraphPad Software, San Diego, CA USA, www.graphpad.com. (b) Heatmap and hierarchical clustering were performed in R. The red color intensity correlates with the relative signal abundance. (c) Spatial placement of crowds on a non-metric multidimensional scaling (NMDS) using the Bray index. NMDS analysis, using the “vegan” package in R to analyze similarity indices, was performed on normalized metabolomics data that was subsequently log-transformed and auto-scaled31,32. The first two coordinates were plotted. PC principal coordinate.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

James Webb Space Telescope Fully Fueled For Launch

The James Webb Space Telescope was fueled inside the payload preparation facility at Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana on Nov. 26, 2021. Credit: © ESA-CNES-Arianespace/Optique video du CSG – P Piron; used with permission. In preparation for launch later this month, ground teams have successfully completed the delicate operation of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

NASA Receives Special Cosmic Delivery of Asteroid Sample from Japan

A Hayabusa2 sample canister containing sample fragments of the asteroid Ryugu is transferred from JAXA to NASA. Credits: NASA/Robert Markowitz. Just as fossils hold clues to the history of life, asteroids hold clues to the history of the solar system. Rare samples collected from the surface of an asteroid by NASA and its international partners are helping to decipher these clues.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Geospace Dynamics Constellation: Exploring the Heart of Space Weather

The Geospace Dynamics Constellation mission - or GDC - is a team of satellites that will study Earth's upper atmosphere and provide the first direct global measurements of our planet's dynamic and complex interface with the space environment. This boundary between Earth's atmosphere and space is called the ionosphere-thermosphere (I-T)...
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

NASA JSC SpaceCast Weekly 3 December, 2021

SpaceCast Weekly is a NASA Television broadcast from the Johnson Space Center in Houston featuring stories about NASA's work in human spaceflight. They include the International Space Station and its crews and scientific research activities, and the development of Orion and the Space Launch System, the next generation American spacecraft being built to take humans farther into space than they've ever gone before.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
clarkcountyblog.com

Concentrating Solar Power Syetem Market Research Report- Opportunities & Challenges With Wholly Totally Different Segments, Forecast- 2027

A detailed overview of parent market provide insight on changing Concentrating Solar Power Syetem Market dynamics in the industry and In-depth Concentrating Solar Power Syetem Market segmentation. It also offers historical, current, and projected market size regarding volume and value along with recent industry trends and developments in the Concentrating Solar Power Syetem Market. The report also provides information on the competitive landscape and strategies for key players and products along with potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth. The report tries to give a neutral perspective on market performance and must-have information for players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.
INDUSTRY
SpaceRef

NSF-Funded Solicitation to Leverage the ISS National Lab for Tissue Engineering Research is Now Open

The U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) and the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space, Inc. (CASIS) announced a solicitation to utilize the International Space Station (ISS) to advance research in tissue engineering and mechanobiology. Through this solicitation, NSF will provide up to $1.2 million in funding to support multiple projects that will launch to the orbiting research platform under the sponsorship of the ISS National Laboratory. CASIS is the organization responsible for management of the ISS National Lab through a Cooperative Agreement with NASA.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

NASA to Highlight New Science Findings, Missions During AGU Meeting

NASA researchers and colleagues from around the world will present the latest findings on a range of Earth and space science topics at the annual American Geophysical Union (AGU) meeting, being held virtually and in New Orleans from Monday, Dec.13, through Friday, Dec. 17. Topics of discussion include upcoming NASA...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
SpaceRef

Terran Orbital Delivers Small Satellite into Operational Orbit for EchoStar

Terran Orbital Corporation (Terran Orbital), a global leader and pioneer in the development, innovation and operation of small satellites and earth observation solutions, announced today the successful stationing of the EchoStar Global 3 small satellite into its final operational orbit. Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems, Inc. (Tyvak), a subsidiary of Terran Orbital, designed, manufactured, and operates the satellite on behalf of EchoStar Corporation (Nasdaq: SATS), a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Space Test Program-3 launch scrubbed; Delayed 24hrs to Dec. 7

The launch of a United Launch Alliance Atlas V 551 rocket carrying the Space Test Program-3 (STP-3) mission for the U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command (SSC) has been scrubbed. The team repaired the ground storage system but will require additional time to verify the sample integrity of the fuel prior to tanking operations. Launch is now scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 4:04 a.m. EST.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Redwire Technology Enabling NASA Mission to Observe Black Holes and Neutron Stars

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, is supplying vital navigation and power generation components for NASA's Imaging X-Ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) mission. IXPE is the first satellite dedicated to measuring polarized X-rays from objects, such as neutron stars and supermassive black holes, to reveal previously hidden details of the universe. It is scheduled to launch on December 9, 2021, from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
SpaceRef

Tidal Vortices In The Sea of Okhotsk

Some of the highest diurnal tides in the world--nearly 14 meters (46 feet)--have been recorded in the Sea of Okhotsk. In the Russian Far East, narrow bays funnel and amplify the incoming tides, making it a prime location for tidal power generation. The transition from smooth, laminar flow to mixed,...
SCIENCE
Earth & Sky

Photos and video: December 4 total solar eclipse

Photos and video: December 4, 2021, total solar eclipse. The total solar eclipse of December 4, 2021, took place over Antarctica and the Southern Ocean. So only a lucky few saw it from the ground. Others saw it from ships or airplanes. And a very, very lucky few say it from space! Meanwhile, NASA showed a great live stream of the eclipse, which you can see in this post (below). And some in our community traveled to far southern locations and posted photos. Wow! Always beautiful. First, here’s NASA’s live stream…
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

NASA just ordered megarocket boosters for moon missions through 2031

NASA just awarded a contract worth $3.19 billion to build rocket boosters for future moon missions, meant for Artemis moon missions through 2031. The new award builds on a previous 2020 contract authorizing Northrop Grumman to prepare for production and building twin boosters for the next six Space Launch System megarocket flights following Artemis 3, which will bring the program through Artemis 9.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

