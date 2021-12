It is rivalry week at the Green Bay Packers head north to take on the Minnesota Vikings in an important NFC North Matchup. The Packers will look to take a commanding lead in the NFC North standings. A win and the Packers will lead the division by 5 games with only 7 weeks remaining. They would nearly have the division wrapped up and can then focus on the playoffs. A trip to Minnesota always comes with uncertainty as anything can happen in the dome and the Vikings always have a new wrinkle or surprise for Rodgers. Our game preview will get you ready with everything you need to know.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO