'Tis the season to welcome back all the holiday events we missed last year, including the annual Mystic Holiday Boat Parade and Toy Drive that returns on Saturday. It's a lovely event, with boats, all elaborately decorated with lights, motoring down the Mystic River. The boats are judged in various categories, including the most charismatic crew and most innovative vessel. The parade starts at 6:20 p.m., right after the Christmas tree lighting at Mystic River Park at 6 p.m.

