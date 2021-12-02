ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virtual show at Lamoille

Cover picture for the articleQuinn Cayton from Cambridge portrays Prince Eric in the Lamoille Union production of...

Lamoille Union offers ‘Little Mermaid’ online

Parents of Lamoille Union High School students were allowed to come into school to see “The Little Mermaid” in person, but the rest of the world will have to watch online. “It was tough with the masks and all, but it was better than no theater at all,” said producer Patty Jacob.
EDUCATION
CVU theater presents ‘Something Rotten’

Champlain Valley Union High School theater offers “Something Rotten,” a mashup of 16th century Shakespeare and 21st century Broadway, Friday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 4, 2 and 7 p.m. in the school theater. Brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play, but...
PERFORMING ARTS
Get ‘Frozen’

Lamoille Valley Dance Academy presents its annual presentation of “Frozen Nutcracker” at the studio’s new black box theater, 39 Upper Main St., Morristown, on Saturday, Dec. 4, as part of Morrisville’s Festival of Lights, 1 and 5 p.m. Meet Santa and all the “Frozen” characters after each show. Tickets are...
PERFORMING ARTS
Mad River Chorale holiday concert

The Mad River Chorale presents its holiday concert, “Jubilant Reunion!,” Saturday Dec. 11, 7:30 p.m. at the Waterbury Congregational Church and Sunday, Dec. 12, 4 p.m. at the Waitsfield United Church. The chorale’s conductor, Mary Jane Austin, will be accompanied by Alison Cerutti and the singers. The program of varied...
MUSIC
Bella Voce chorus offers holiday concerts

Bella Voce Women’s Chorus is back with its traditional holiday concerts, Saturday, Dec. 4, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 5, 3 p.m., McCarthy Arts Center, Saint Michael’s College, Colchester. Each concert will feature arrangements of beloved Christmas carols and some you’ve never heard before. Special guest artist will be the...
MUSIC
Performing arts alive and kicking at South Burlington High School

Audiences were treated to a magical and memorable production of the classic musical “Little Shop of Horrors” Nov. 18-20 by the South Burlington High School drama department. Director Julia DiFerdinando, assistant director Brittany Flynn and music director Aimee Bushey, along with stage managers and a talented cast and crew worked...
A conversation in photos, quilts at River Arts

Two new exhibits at River Arts, nonprofit community arts center in downtown Morrisville, provide a meditative respite from the noise of the holiday season and a pandemic that shows no signs of abating. Both take familiar forms — photography and quilting — and both challenge traditional concepts of communication through...
PHOTOGRAPHY

