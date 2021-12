An online fundraiser has been created for Santa Barbara artist Chris Potter and his family after being diagnosed with lung cancer. Described as a "loving father, dedicated husband, generous friend, and renowned plein air artist," Potter suddenly fell ill earlier this month, finding it almost impossible to breathe. Ten days later, he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of lung cancer. Additional scans confirmed the cancer had not moved to his brain, and forthcoming tests will determine whether it has spread to other parts of his body.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO