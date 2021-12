"The First United Methodist Church of Warren/Bristol, 25 Church Street in Warren, is hosting "Christmas on the Common" featuring Atwater-Donnelly and Bank of Ireland on Sunday, December 12 at 3:00 p.m. The concert will be held in the sanctuary of the church with an informal carol sing in the town common to follow. Chowder and beverages will be available. Tickets to the concert are available at www.makefoodyoubusiness.org as well as at the door. The suggested donation is $15 and all proceeds benefit Nourish Our Neighbors at Hope & Main. For more information, contact elwoodisnot@gmail.com or call (401) 392-1322."

WARREN, RI ・ 12 DAYS AGO