Ever since the British government stuffed a bunch of BBC computers into schools in the 80s, the notion that tech can be used to help your brain get smarter has only got stronger. While the argument can probably be countered by just how stupid some gamers can be, Nintendo aren’t about to give up on us yet. They’ve most recently trotted out Dr Kawashima for some Brain Training on Switch, they’re now returning to Big Brain Academy. This time they’re letting your brain go frontal lobe to frontal lobe against your nearest and dearest, as well as smart strangers on the internet.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO