ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

G Kishan Reddy hands over cheques, sanction letters to first lot of tourism stakeholders under loan scheme

Las Vegas Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and DoNER, G Kishan Reddy on Thursday handed over cheques, sanction letters to the first lot of stakeholders who have been granted the loan/ in-principle approval under the Loan Guarantee Scheme for COVID Affected Tourism Sector Services (LGSCATSS) at an...

www.lasvegasherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
techweez.com

Huawei, UNESCO Launch ICT Talent Cultivation Whitepaper to Shape Kenya Digital Economy

The ICT Talent Cultivation for Kenya’s Digital economy whitepaper has been released following a joint partnership between Huawei and UNESCO. The whitepaper provides research findings on the situation of Kenya’s ICT Talent development but and guidelines and recommendations to better improve the current programs in place by stakeholders including academia, industry and government.
ECONOMY
Las Vegas Herald

EV Charging Cables Market Trends to Keep an Eye On in 2022 | Leoni AG , TE Connectivity , BESEN Group

The ' EV Charging Cables market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; EV Charging Cables derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in EV Charging Cables market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Narendra Modi
Las Vegas Herald

Secure Outsourcing Services Market to See Booming Growth | G4S, Allied Universal, Control Risks

Latest released the research study on Global Secure Outsourcing Services Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Secure Outsourcing Services Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Secure Outsourcing Services. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are G4S (United Kingdom),Securitas (Sweden),Allied Universal (United States),SIS (India),TOPSGRUP (India),OCS Group (United Kingdom),ICTS Europe (France),Transguard (United Arab Emirates),Andrews International (United States),Control Risks (United Kingdom).
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence to celebrate 64th Founding Day today

New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) is celebrating its 64th Founding Day on Saturday. The two days event being held on December 4-5, 2021 is scheduled to be inaugurated by Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with the Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary.
INDIA
Las Vegas Herald

Negotiation Training Service Market to Witness Impressive Growth by 2026 | Watershed Associates, Business Training Works, Richardson Sales Performance

Latest released the research study on Global Negotiation Training Service Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Negotiation Training Service Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Negotiation Training Service. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Richardson Sales Performance (United States),Business Training Works Inc. (United States),Karrass (United States),RED BEAR Negotiation Company (United States),SAB Negotiation Group (United Kingdom),The Gap Partnership Limited (United Kingdom),Shapiro Negotiations Institute (United States),LSEG Academy (United Kingdom),K&R Negotiations (United States),Edge Negotiation Group (United States),Miller Heiman Group (United States),Vantage Partners (United States),Watershed Associates, Inc. (United States).
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

HPSC scam: Deepender Hooda gives 15-days to govt to conduct court-monitored CBI probe

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], December 4 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP and Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda on Friday gave the government a "15-day ultimatum" for a court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the alleged Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) and Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) recruitment scam. Hooda joined...
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rural Tourism#Wildlife Tourism#Ani#Lgscatss#The Ministry Of Tourism#Tour Operators#Union Territories#Covid
Entrepreneur

Tax Exemptions, Benefits And Implications That Every Startup In India Should Be Aware Of

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. The Indian technological startup landscape has seen tremendous growth over the last decade with India becoming the 3rd fastest growing hub for technology startups globally. India has around 50,000 startups registered with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). Startup India is a flagship initiative of the government of India, intended to build a strong eco-system for nurturing innovation and startups that will drive sustainable economic growth and generate extensive employment opportunities. The government has pushed for the use of digital technologies through initiatives such as the National Program on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the establishment of nine centres of technological excellence.
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Japan suspends new reservations on all incoming flights

Japan continued its aggressive stance against a new coronavirus variant on Wednesday, asking international airlines to stop taking new reservations for all flights arriving in the country until the end of December in a further tightening of already strict border controls.The transportation ministry said the request is an emergency precaution amid growing worry over the spread of the new omicron variant. The move by the world’s third largest economy, coupled with its recent return to a ban on foreign visitors, is among the most stringent anywhere, and more in line with cloistered neighbor China than with some other democracies...
ECONOMY
Shore News Network

BOJ says 43 lenders qualified to tap its climate loan scheme

TOKYO (Reuters) -The Bank of Japan (BOJ) said on Friday 43 financial institutions qualified to receive loans under a new scheme aimed at promoting activities to combat climate change. Japan’s three megabanks were among those that qualified for the programme, the BOJ said in a statement. The BOJ said it...
WORLD
740thefan.com

Nearly 90% of Japan regional banks receive payments under BOJ scheme

TOKYO (Reuters) – The Bank of Japan said on Friday it had offered payments to nearly 90% of the country’s regional lenders under a scheme designed to revitalise the industry by promoting mergers and cost cuts. Under the programme, the BOJ began paying from mid-September 0.1% interest on deposits held...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Country
Singapore
dallassun.com

We will develop Visakhapatnam not just as world tourist destination but also as centre of trade, commerce: G Kishan Reddy

Visakhpatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 23 (ANI): Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday conducted a review meeting with the Visakhapatnam Tourism and Port officials in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam and said we will develop Visakhapatnam not just as the world tourist destination but also as the centre of trade and commerce.
INDIA
Benzinga

AECOM Secures Places On Two Crown Commercial Service Frameworks In UK

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) has secured places on two Crown Commercial Service (CCS) frameworks, expanding its offering to government departments and public sector clients in the U.K. The move further enhances AECOM's presence as a Supplier Alliance Member across the CCS. AECOM has secured five lots on the CCS' £1.7 billion...
ECONOMY
Las Vegas Herald

Smart Water Leak Detectors Market Set For Next Leg Of Growth | Honeywell, Omron Industrial, Siemens Industry, Raychem (Tyco)

The ' Smart Water Leak Detectors market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Smart Water Leak Detectors derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Smart Water Leak Detectors market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

SMT Equipment Market Looking ahead | Panasonic, Hitachi, Heller Industries, Mycronic

The ' SMT Equipment market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; SMT Equipment derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in SMT Equipment market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

3D / 4D Ultrasound Equipment Market Trends to Keep an Eye On in 2022 | GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Canon Medical Systems

The ' 3D / 4D Ultrasound Equipment market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; 3D / 4D Ultrasound Equipment derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in 3D / 4D Ultrasound Equipment market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

3D Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market Set For Next Leg Of Growth | Leica Geosystems, Optech, Trimble Navigation

The ' 3D Terrestrial Laser Scanning market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; 3D Terrestrial Laser Scanning derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in 3D Terrestrial Laser Scanning market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Smart Water Monitoring Devices Market Growth Forecast Worldwide | ABB, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SA, Aclara Technologies

The ' Smart Water Monitoring Devices market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Smart Water Monitoring Devices derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Smart Water Monitoring Devices market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy