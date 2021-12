Rory McIlroy believes players are being used as “pawns” in golf’s global power struggle and fears legal action could be required to resolve the issues.Twenty five of the game’s biggest names have committed to play the 2022 Saudi Invitational, potentially placing them on a collision course with their home circuits.Defending champion Dustin Johnson Tommy Fleetwood, Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia and Bryson DeChambeau are among the players scheduled to compete in the £3.7million event from February 3-6.The Saudi International was previously on the European Tour but is now the flagship event on the Asian Tour, which is also launching 10...

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO