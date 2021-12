Both Bruin swim teams came up with wins last night over Wayne. The 400 Free A Relay team took 1st place as Ruby Slentz, Catalina Velasquez, Trinity Berry and Cierra Faber outpaced their opponents. Sophia Jennerjahn took the win in the 100 breaststroke. The 200 Yard Medley A Relay team took 1st as Ethan Hidy, James Jernigan, Braxton Malott and CJ Crouse combined for the win. Ethan Hidy won the 200 IM and 100 Backstroke. Braxton Malott won the 50 free and 100 free. James Jernigan finished 1st place in the 100 Breaststroke.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 4 DAYS AGO