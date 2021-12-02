American Cities With the Lowest Assault Rates

Cases of aggravated assault spiked by 12% in the United States in 2020. The increase, which was the driving force behind the 5% year-over-year uptick in the overall U.S. violent crime rate, pushed the aggravated assault rate to its highest level in over a decade.

According to the FBI, aggravated assault is an unlawful physical attack on one person by another with the purpose of causing severe injury or harm. Aggravated assaults are often carried out using a deadly weapon, such as a knife, handgun, or blunt object. Most cases of aggravated assault are committed in private residences, though a large share also take place on public streets or sidewalks.

Despite the rise in assault cases nationwide, in many parts of the country, violent assault remains rare.

Using data from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 50 U.S. cities with the fewest aggravated assault cases. Cities are ranked by their aggravated assault rate -- specifically, the number of reported aggravated assault cases for every 100,000 residents. Only cities with populations greater than 25,000 were considered.

The aggravated assault rate nationwide stands at 280 per 100,000. Among the cities on this list, aggravated assault rates are considerably lower and range from 26 reported incidents per 100,000 people down to 4 incidents per 100,000.

Of the four types of violent crime -- rаpe, robbery, aggravated assault, and homicide -- aggravated assault is by far the most common, accounting for about 70% of the 1.3 million violent offenses reported in 2020. Not surprisingly, in each of the 50 cities with the lowest assault rates, the overall violent crime rate is also below the national rate of 399 incidents per 100,000.

50. Johns Creek, Georgia

> Assaults per 100k people: 25.8

> Number of assaults: 22 -- 147th lowest of 1,288 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 38.6 -- 22nd lowest of 1,287 cities

> Poverty rate: 3.9% -- 64th lowest of 1,288 cities

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 85,408 -- 367th highest of 1,288 cities

49. Leawood, Kansas

> Assaults per 100k people: 25.7

> Number of assaults: 9 -- 48th lowest of 1,288 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 42.8 -- 32nd lowest of 1,287 cities

> Poverty rate: 1.4% -- the lowest of 1,288 cities

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 35,054 -- 301st lowest of 1,288 cities

48. Chaska, Minnesota

> Assaults per 100k people: 25.6

> Number of assaults: 7 -- 29th lowest of 1,288 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 40.2 -- 26th lowest of 1,287 cities

> Poverty rate: 5.7% -- 184th lowest of 1,288 cities

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 27,353 -- 90th lowest of 1,288 cities

47. Princeton, New Jersey

> Assaults per 100k people: 25.4

> Number of assaults: 8 -- 40th lowest of 1,288 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 35.0 -- 17th lowest of 1,287 cities

> Poverty rate: 7.8% -- 347th lowest of 1,288 cities

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 31,458 -- 217th lowest of 1,288 cities

46. Lake in the Hills, Illinois

> Assaults per 100k people: 24.5

> Number of assaults: 7 -- 29th lowest of 1,288 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 80.4 -- 128th lowest of 1,287 cities

> Poverty rate: 5.7% -- 187th lowest of 1,288 cities

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 28,598 -- 131st lowest of 1,288 cities

45. Thousand Oaks, California

> Assaults per 100k people: 24.4

> Number of assaults: 31 -- 226th lowest of 1,288 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 59.9 -- 70th lowest of 1,287 cities

> Poverty rate: 5.2% -- 143rd lowest of 1,288 cities

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 126,823 -- 195th highest of 1,288 cities

44. North Royalton, Ohio

> Assaults per 100k people: 23.3

> Number of assaults: 7 -- 29th lowest of 1,288 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 43.3 -- 33rd lowest of 1,287 cities

> Poverty rate: 4.8% -- 117th lowest of 1,288 cities

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 30,007 -- 172nd lowest of 1,288 cities

43. Moscow, Idaho

> Assaults per 100k people: 23.1

> Number of assaults: 6 -- 24th lowest of 1,288 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 38.6 -- 21st lowest of 1,287 cities

> Poverty rate: 24.3% -- 125th highest of 1,288 cities

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 25,918 -- 37th lowest of 1,288 cities

42. Danville, California

> Assaults per 100k people: 22.3

> Number of assaults: 10 -- 57th lowest of 1,288 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 46.9 -- 40th lowest of 1,287 cities

> Poverty rate: 3.4% -- 36th lowest of 1,288 cities

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 44,800 -- 511th lowest of 1,288 cities

41. Milton, Georgia

> Assaults per 100k people: 22.3

> Number of assaults: 9 -- 48th lowest of 1,288 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 37.2 -- 19th lowest of 1,287 cities

> Poverty rate: 3.5% -- 38th lowest of 1,288 cities

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 40,368 -- 423rd lowest of 1,288 cities

40. Palatine, Illinois

> Assaults per 100k people: 22.3

> Number of assaults: 15 -- 88th lowest of 1,288 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 49.0 -- 46th lowest of 1,287 cities

> Poverty rate: 9.8% -- 477th lowest of 1,288 cities

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 67,358 -- 502nd highest of 1,288 cities

39. Irvine, California

> Assaults per 100k people: 22.2

> Number of assaults: 66 -- 473rd lowest of 1,288 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 51.2 -- 51st lowest of 1,287 cities

> Poverty rate: 13.4% -- 594th highest of 1,288 cities

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 297,069 -- 61st highest of 1,288 cities

38. Dover, New Hampshire

> Assaults per 100k people: 21.6

> Number of assaults: 7 -- 29th lowest of 1,288 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 73.9 -- 104th lowest of 1,287 cities

> Poverty rate: 9.9% -- 485th lowest of 1,288 cities

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 32,480 -- 243rd lowest of 1,288 cities

37. Carpentersville, Illinois

> Assaults per 100k people: 21.5

> Number of assaults: 8 -- 40th lowest of 1,288 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 72.6 -- 101st lowest of 1,287 cities

> Poverty rate: 14.7% -- 510th highest of 1,288 cities

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 37,201 -- 355th lowest of 1,288 cities

36. Long Beach, New York

> Assaults per 100k people: 20.9

> Number of assaults: 7 -- 29th lowest of 1,288 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 38.9 -- 23rd lowest of 1,287 cities

> Poverty rate: 6.7% -- 262nd lowest of 1,288 cities

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 33,461 -- 262nd lowest of 1,288 cities

35. Ridgewood, New Jersey

> Assaults per 100k people: 20.0

> Number of assaults: 5 -- 15th lowest of 1,288 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 32.0 -- 16th lowest of 1,287 cities

> Poverty rate: 3.5% -- 41st lowest of 1,288 cities

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 25,036 -- 8th lowest of 1,288 cities

34. South Pasadena, California

> Assaults per 100k people: 19.8

> Number of assaults: 5 -- 15th lowest of 1,288 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 102.8 -- 190th lowest of 1,287 cities

> Poverty rate: 7.6% -- 329th lowest of 1,288 cities

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 25,299 -- 17th lowest of 1,288 cities

33. Edwardsville, Illinois

> Assaults per 100k people: 19.7

> Number of assaults: 5 -- 15th lowest of 1,288 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 31.6 -- 15th lowest of 1,287 cities

> Poverty rate: 13.2% -- 605th highest of 1,288 cities

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 25,327 -- 20th lowest of 1,288 cities

32. Carmel, Indiana

> Assaults per 100k people: 19.4

> Number of assaults: 20 -- 124th lowest of 1,288 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 49.5 -- 47th lowest of 1,287 cities

> Poverty rate: 3.5% -- 44th lowest of 1,288 cities

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 103,100 -- 276th highest of 1,288 cities

31. Mount Prospect, Illinois

> Assaults per 100k people: 18.7

> Number of assaults: 10 -- 57th lowest of 1,288 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 48.5 -- 44th lowest of 1,287 cities

> Poverty rate: 6.7% -- 261st lowest of 1,288 cities

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 53,570 -- 627th lowest of 1,288 cities

30. Hilliard, Ohio

> Assaults per 100k people: 18.6

> Number of assaults: 7 -- 29th lowest of 1,288 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 63.9 -- 74th lowest of 1,287 cities

> Poverty rate: 4.9% -- 126th lowest of 1,288 cities

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 37,585 -- 363rd lowest of 1,288 cities

29. Syracuse, Utah

> Assaults per 100k people: 18.6

> Number of assaults: 6 -- 24th lowest of 1,288 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 74.2 -- 105th lowest of 1,287 cities

> Poverty rate: 3.6% -- 48th lowest of 1,288 cities

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 32,343 -- 238th lowest of 1,288 cities

28. Southlake, Texas

> Assaults per 100k people: 18.1

> Number of assaults: 6 -- 24th lowest of 1,288 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 42.3 -- 30th lowest of 1,287 cities

> Poverty rate: 2.5% -- 10th lowest of 1,288 cities

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 33,083 -- 256th lowest of 1,288 cities

27. Stow, Ohio

> Assaults per 100k people: 17.3

> Number of assaults: 6 -- 24th lowest of 1,288 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 51.8 -- 54th lowest of 1,287 cities

> Poverty rate: 5.6% -- 177th lowest of 1,288 cities

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 34,781 -- 295th lowest of 1,288 cities

26. Issaquah, Washington

> Assaults per 100k people: 17.2

> Number of assaults: 7 -- 29th lowest of 1,288 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 54.1 -- 57th lowest of 1,287 cities

> Poverty rate: 7.8% -- 342nd lowest of 1,288 cities

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 40,659 -- 429th lowest of 1,288 cities

25. Harrison, New York

> Assaults per 100k people: 17.2

> Number of assaults: 5 -- 15th lowest of 1,288 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 20.6 -- 6th lowest of 1,287 cities

> Poverty rate: 5.6% -- 176th lowest of 1,288 cities

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 29,110 -- 145th lowest of 1,288 cities

24. Westfield, New Jersey

> Assaults per 100k people: 17.0

> Number of assaults: 5 -- 15th lowest of 1,288 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 27.2 -- 10th lowest of 1,287 cities

> Poverty rate: 3.1% -- 23rd lowest of 1,288 cities

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 29,389 -- 155th lowest of 1,288 cities

23. Beavercreek, Ohio

> Assaults per 100k people: 16.7

> Number of assaults: 8 -- 40th lowest of 1,288 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 50.0 -- 48th lowest of 1,287 cities

> Poverty rate: 6.1% -- 213th lowest of 1,288 cities

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 48,029 -- 550th lowest of 1,288 cities

22. Minnetonka, Minnesota

> Assaults per 100k people: 16.5

> Number of assaults: 9 -- 48th lowest of 1,288 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 40.3 -- 27th lowest of 1,287 cities

> Poverty rate: 4.1% -- 75th lowest of 1,288 cities

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 54,561 -- 644th lowest of 1,288 cities

21. Cottage Grove, Minnesota

> Assaults per 100k people: 15.8

> Number of assaults: 6 -- 24th lowest of 1,288 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 55.4 -- 60th lowest of 1,287 cities

> Poverty rate: 2.3% -- 3rd lowest of 1,288 cities

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 37,940 -- 369th lowest of 1,288 cities

20. Northbrook, Illinois

> Assaults per 100k people: 15.2

> Number of assaults: 5 -- 15th lowest of 1,288 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 30.4 -- 13th lowest of 1,287 cities

> Poverty rate: 3.3% -- 30th lowest of 1,288 cities

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 32,927 -- 252nd lowest of 1,288 cities

19. Sammamish, Washington

> Assaults per 100k people: 15.0

> Number of assaults: 10 -- 57th lowest of 1,288 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 25.4 -- 9th lowest of 1,287 cities

> Poverty rate: 2.4% -- 6th lowest of 1,288 cities

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 66,878 -- 511th highest of 1,288 cities

18. Sachse, Texas

> Assaults per 100k people: 14.9

> Number of assaults: 4 -- 10th lowest of 1,288 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 59.7 -- 69th lowest of 1,287 cities

> Poverty rate: 3.0% -- 20th lowest of 1,288 cities

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 26,799 -- 64th lowest of 1,288 cities

17. Lafayette, California

> Assaults per 100k people: 14.8

> Number of assaults: 4 -- 10th lowest of 1,288 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 55.6 -- 62nd lowest of 1,287 cities

> Poverty rate: 3.4% -- 34th lowest of 1,288 cities

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 26,965 -- 72nd lowest of 1,288 cities

16. Franklin Town, Massachusetts

> Assaults per 100k people: 14.6

> Number of assaults: 5 -- 15th lowest of 1,288 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 17.5 -- 5th lowest of 1,287 cities

> Poverty rate: 4.0% -- 70th lowest of 1,288 cities

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 34,281 -- 282nd lowest of 1,288 cities

15. Dublin, Ohio

> Assaults per 100k people: 14.0

> Number of assaults: 7 -- 29th lowest of 1,288 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 44.0 -- 36th lowest of 1,287 cities

> Poverty rate: 2.5% -- 9th lowest of 1,288 cities

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 49,954 -- 584th lowest of 1,288 cities

14. Peachtree City, Georgia

> Assaults per 100k people: 13.7

> Number of assaults: 5 -- 15th lowest of 1,288 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 43.9 -- 35th lowest of 1,287 cities

> Poverty rate: 5.6% -- 174th lowest of 1,288 cities

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 36,421 -- 335th lowest of 1,288 cities

13. Bowling Green, Ohio

> Assaults per 100k people: 12.6

> Number of assaults: 4 -- 10th lowest of 1,288 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 44.3 -- 37th lowest of 1,287 cities

> Poverty rate: 33.0% -- 17th highest of 1,288 cities

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 31,621 -- 223rd lowest of 1,288 cities

12. Bartlett, Illinois

> Assaults per 100k people: 12.3

> Number of assaults: 5 -- 15th lowest of 1,288 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 22.2 -- 7th lowest of 1,287 cities

> Poverty rate: 3.9% -- 65th lowest of 1,288 cities

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 40,577 -- 428th lowest of 1,288 cities

11. Parkland, Florida

> Assaults per 100k people: 11.2

> Number of assaults: 4 -- 10th lowest of 1,288 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 22.4 -- 8th lowest of 1,287 cities

> Poverty rate: 4.5% -- 96th lowest of 1,288 cities

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 35,773 -- 315th lowest of 1,288 cities

10. Colleyville, Texas

> Assaults per 100k people: 10.9

> Number of assaults: 3 -- 6th lowest of 1,288 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 29.0 -- 11th lowest of 1,287 cities

> Poverty rate: 3.8% -- 60th lowest of 1,288 cities

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 27,602 -- 95th lowest of 1,288 cities

9. North Olmsted, Ohio

> Assaults per 100k people: 9.6

> Number of assaults: 3 -- 6th lowest of 1,288 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 41.7 -- 29th lowest of 1,287 cities

> Poverty rate: 10.9% -- 550th lowest of 1,288 cities

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 31,176 -- 207th lowest of 1,288 cities

8. Fair Lawn, New Jersey

> Assaults per 100k people: 9.1

> Number of assaults: 3 -- 6th lowest of 1,288 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 36.5 -- 18th lowest of 1,287 cities

> Poverty rate: 4.2% -- 80th lowest of 1,288 cities

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 32,910 -- 251st lowest of 1,288 cities

7. Strongsville, Ohio

> Assaults per 100k people: 9.0

> Number of assaults: 4 -- 10th lowest of 1,288 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 42.6 -- 31st lowest of 1,287 cities

> Poverty rate: 4.6% -- 101st lowest of 1,288 cities

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 44,623 -- 509th lowest of 1,288 cities

6. University Park, Texas

> Assaults per 100k people: 7.9

> Number of assaults: 2 -- 2nd lowest of 1,288 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 15.8 -- 4th lowest of 1,287 cities

> Poverty rate: 3.9% -- 66th lowest of 1,288 cities

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 25,253 -- 14th lowest of 1,288 cities

5. Buffalo Grove, Illinois

> Assaults per 100k people: 7.4

> Number of assaults: 3 -- 6th lowest of 1,288 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 12.4 -- 2nd lowest of 1,287 cities

> Poverty rate: 3.4% -- 33rd lowest of 1,288 cities

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 40,380 -- 424th lowest of 1,288 cities

4. Glen Cove, New York

> Assaults per 100k people: 7.4

> Number of assaults: 2 -- 2nd lowest of 1,288 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 11.0 -- the lowest of 1,287 cities

> Poverty rate: 13.8% -- 563rd highest of 1,288 cities

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 27,186 -- 84th lowest of 1,288 cities

3. Upper Arlington, Ohio

> Assaults per 100k people: 5.6

> Number of assaults: 2 -- 2nd lowest of 1,288 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 30.9 -- 14th lowest of 1,287 cities

> Poverty rate: 2.3% -- 4th lowest of 1,288 cities

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 35,557 -- 308th lowest of 1,288 cities

2. Shelton, Connecticut

> Assaults per 100k people: 4.8

> Number of assaults: 2 -- 2nd lowest of 1,288 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 41.2 -- 28th lowest of 1,287 cities

> Poverty rate: 5.1% -- 134th lowest of 1,288 cities

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 41,302 -- 444th lowest of 1,288 cities

1. Mercer Island, Washington

> Assaults per 100k people: 3.8

> Number of assaults: 1 -- the lowest of 1,288 cities

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 15.2 -- 3rd lowest of 1,287 cities

> Poverty rate: 5.6% -- 175th lowest of 1,288 cities

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 26,268 -- 44th lowest of 1,288 cities

Methodology

To determine the city with the fewest assaults, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed aggravated assault figures from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report. The rate of assaults per 100,000 people was calculated using population data from the FBI.

We included cities that have more than 25,000 people based on five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey. Limited data were available in the 2020 UCR for areas in Alabama, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Illinois, though these places were not excluded from analysis.

Additional information on the violent crime rate and the population within the jurisdictions reporting figures to the FBI are also from the 2020 FBI UCR. Poverty rates are five-year estimates from the 2019 ACS.