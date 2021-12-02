Lightning release jersey for Stadium Series game vs. Predators

The Lightning released their 2022 Stadium Series jersey on Thursday, a white sweater with blue lettering and accents. The game against the Nashville Predators, which will be played Feb. 26 at Nissan Stadium, home of the NFL's Tennessee Titans. [ Photo from video/Tampa Bay Lightning ]

TAMPA — Giddy up, Lightning fans (more on that later). The Stadium Series jerseys are here.

The franchise on Thursday released the white sweater with royal blue lettering/accents that the team will wear for its outdoor game against the Nashville Predators Feb. 26 at Nissan Stadium, home of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans.

The jersey was released through a “Dock Talk with Killer” clip with Alex Killorn FaceTiming Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski from the water outside Amalie Arena on his SeaDoo. After the call, a cowboy appears and hands Killorn a guitar case, which he delivers to Steven Stamkos in a dressing room at the arena.

Stamkos, donning a denim button-up, “S” bolo tie and black cowboy hat, opens the case to find a white jersey with his name and number on the back. He holds it up and says, “Now this is Broadway ready.”

Stamkos puts on the jersey, adjusts it and the hat and admires his look in the mirror.

“Giddy up,” he says.

The word, “Bolts,” runs diagonally across the front of the jersey in capital blue letters with a silver outline, similar to the 2013 home jersey, except the “B” and the “S” have longer tails on them. The bottom of the sweater features an oversized, cut-off blue lightning bolt. The team’s hockey club patch appears on the left shoulder. The 2022 Stadium Series logo will be on the right.

For the pants, the traditional white lightning bolts on both sides have been replaced by an oversized version of the team’s primary logo. The team will wear white gloves.

Those interested in purchasing the jersey can pre-order it at the team’s online store for $199.99. Sweater sizes ranging from XXS-3XL are available. For an extra $100, a customized name or player’s name can be added. They’ll begin to ship out on Feb. 14.

The game will be the Lightning’s second game back after the Winter Olympics break, which concludes on Feb. 20. The game will be televised on TNT.

It will be first outdoor game in the franchise’s 28-year history, and they’ll be the 27th organization to do so.

The Nashville-Tampa Bay matchup will be the second outdoor game of the 2021-22 season, following the Winter Classic Jan. 1 at Target Field (home of the MLB’s Twins) in Minneapolis between the Blues and Wild.

Tickets for the game are available online through Ticketmaster on a first-come, first-served basis.

Contact Mari Faiello at mfaiello@tampabay.com. Follow @faiello_mari.

• • •

The Tampa Bay Times has commemorated the Lightning’s second consecutive Stanley Cup title with a new hardcover coffee table book, Striking Twice. Order now.

Sign up for Lightning Strikes, a weekly newsletter from Bolts beat writer Eduardo A. Encina that brings you closer to the ice.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.