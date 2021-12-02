ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jags QB Trevor Lawrence to wear custom cleats made by students at the school that welcomed him to Jacksonville

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
The NFL is allowing players to don custom, one-of-a-kind cleats that raise awareness for causes of their choice. As part of the “My Cleats My Cause” movement, Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence chose to represent Long Branch Elementary School, located on the west side, with a design that was created by the students themselves.

The school is significant to Lawrence because it was those students who greeted him on his first day in Jacksonville after being selected with the first overall pick. A local artist used the students’ design to create Lawrence’s custom pair.

“I’m pumped to be able to represent Long Branch Elementary during the My Cause My Cleats campaign this year,” Lawrence said. “Those kids were the first to welcome me to Jacksonville after I was drafted and gave me a taste of the spirit of this great city.”

Here’s an alternate angle.

It’s clear that the welcome made an impression on Lawrence, and it’s cool to see him return that support.

“No matter what challenges or obstacles that their students and families face, the school’s dedication to its students and the way they encourage them to be their best is why I’m supporting them this year and for years to come,” Lawrence said.

Nearly every Jaguars player, as well as a number of coaches and staff, have their own unique cleats that support causes important to them. You can check out the Jaguars’ full “My Cause My Cleats” set here.

