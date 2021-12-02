Axne introduces bill in response to Gingerich puppy mill abuses

A handful of Democratic lawmakers are attempting to stop bots from ruining the holiday shopping season this year with their latest bill proposal. Yesterday, Representative Paul Tonko, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, Senator Ben Ray Luján and Senator Richard Blumenthal introduced their Stopping Grinch Bots Act, a bill that clamps down on the use of computer software or system that bypass the security measures of websites. The bill targets shoppers from using bots, which allows them to easily buy coveted products online or in-stores, thus making it harder for the average consumer to access the products at retail. Bot users will typically then take their coveted products and sell them on the secondary market at heavily marked-up prices. In the proposal, Tonko specifically identifies toys as the main target for scalpers, but the bill will also prevent the use of bots on online sneaker retail stores.

