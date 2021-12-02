ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary Trent Jr. Returns for Raptors vs. Bucks

By Aaron Rose
 1 day ago
Gary Trent Jr. will be back in action for the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night against the Milwaukee Bucks, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said.

It'll be Trent's first game back since suffering a calf contusion on November 26 against the Indiana Pacers.

His return should bring some much-needed floor spacing for Toronto against one of the NBA's top teams.

Nurse said there's still no update on Khem Birch's knee swelling, though he's been working out during team practices and there's hope he's improving.

What's next for Chris Boucher?

New Contracts Have Allowed Khem Birch & Gary Trent Jr. to Thrive This Season

There’s an adage in sports about players in contract years. When things are going well it’s because a player is working hard and trying to get paid. Conversely, when things aren’t going well, they’re pressing and trying to do much to earn the big bucks. The same idea holds true after a contract year when so and so isn’t playing well because he got paid and doesn’t care anymore.
Raptors Finding Success Through International Diversity

As Toronto Raptors practice wraps up there’s a group or two, three, sometimes four or more players that stay behind for a little while to get in some extra work. They stand across from one another or gather around in a circle depending on the numbers and let the basketballs fall to the ground as if to become soccer balls.
Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs. Nets

Kevin Durant, James Harden, and the Kyrie Irving-less Brooklyn Net (6-3) are coming to town for a Sunday afternoon bout with the Toronto Raptors (6-4) at 3:30 p.m. ET. Pascal Siakam is back and ready to go, albeit on a minutes restriction, for Sunday's game. Toronto is going to take things slow with the former All-Star and don't be surprised if his conditioning isn't quite up to par yet, but it'll be fascinating to see how Raptors coach Nick Nurse deploys his rotation. I'd expect Gary Trent Jr. to move back to the bench, but Nurse wouldn't reveal his plans.
Raptors Expect to be Without Khem Birch For Back-to-Back

The Toronto Raptors just can't catch a break. With Pascal Siakam finally back and healthy after offseason shoulder surgery, the Raptors are now expecting to be without Khem Birch for the next few days. The 29-year-old center missed Sunday's game with a knee injury and won't play in either of Toronto's next two game, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Tuesday.
Watch: Josh Richardson Praises Raptors, Calls Scottie Barnes a Special Talent

"The Raptors are one of the hardest playing teams in the NBA," Boston Celtics guard Josh Richardson said. "Scottie Barnes is blessed with a talent that everybody's not blessed with. He plays with a crazy high motor. He definitely is their engine and Fred, he's the head of the snake. I think they're doing a good job of just getting their hierarchy and everybody's falling in line. They're definitely taking steps in the right direction."
Raptors Not Taking Winning for Granted

The Toronto Raptors aren't taking anything for granted this season. After the disaster that was the 2020-21 season down in Tampa, the Raptors have learned to cherish these wins. It's part of the journey this group is on as one of the youngest, least experienced, and strangest rosters in the NBA. It's a group that after a rough 1-3 start which had some people — myself included — wondering if another tanking season was on the horizon, has now bounced back to win five straight.
Pascal Siakam is Back: What Does it Mean for Everyone Else?

The goal coming into the season for the Toronto Raptors was to tread water for the first month of the season until they could get healthy. It was always going to be a daunting task and part of the reason people were so down on the team coming into the year. How would this team that lacks so much offensive firepower get by without its best player Pascal Siakam? In a league that’s so star-oriented, that’s no easy task.
Raptors Credit Heart & Hustle For Exciting Start to Season

It’s been an exciting start to the season for the Toronto Raptors. Even at 6-5, the Raptors have defied expectations. They’re playing better than Vegas’ 35.5-win total had projected and that’s almost entirely been without their best player Pascal Siakam. “I’m really happy,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Tuesday. “We...
Pascal Siakam Details Bouncing Back From Emotional Offseason Surgery

Pascal Siakam doesn't need any reminder of his own personal strength. He knows what it's like to be alone, to be sent away from his family to attend seminary school at 11 years old. At this point, he's become accustomed to it, having moved across the globe to pursue his basketball dreams. He's made impossible decisions in life. Back in 2014, he missed his father's funeral in order to remain in the United States and keep his visa status.
Raptors Getting Burned by Defense's Hyper Aggressiveness

Two weeks ago, the Toronto Raptors were riding high, defying expectations, and sitting pretty at 6-3 with the league’s sixth-ranked defense. It was the kind of start to the season to get excited about. Sure, the offense still had a lot of work to do, but that was expected. The defense, however, looked like the real deal.
Chris Boucher Begins to Find His Groove Amid Tumultuous Contract Year

You can't fault Chris Boucher for saying he's not thinking about his contract situation. When I asked him about it Saturday night he said the obvious thing: No, it's not on his mind. Was he lying? That would imply intent. But what was Boucher supposed to say? "Yes, Aaron, I've been playing badly because I can't stop thinking about my contract." Of course not.
Raptors Offensive Development Paying Off, But Defense Struggles Against Portland

Just look at what the Toronto Raptors did this past offseason and it's clear they’re taking a very different approach to roster construction. While most of the league has gone all-in for three-point shooters, the Raptors have zagged, spurning the expensive sharpshooter market, and instead devoted their attention to defensive stoppers and versatility. It’s a strategy that comes from an unwavering belief in their developmental program and the magic touch from Nick Nurse’s shooting school.
Raptors Still Finding Groove with Pascal Siakam: 'He’s a Go-To Scorer'

Pascal Siakam had a question for his teammates Saturday night: Do you know who I am?. It wasn’t said with any malice, at least it didn’t seem that way, but working the 27-year-old former All-Star back into the offense has taken some time for the Toronto Raptors. He missed all of training camp, preseason, and the first month of the season, and with such a new roster offensive flow has been hard to come by at times.
Fred VanVleet Does His Best Kyle Lowry Impression to Knock off Lowry's Hometown 76ers

This year has been a learning experience for Fred VanVleet. For so long he was the Robin to Kyle Lowry's Batman. He was the sidekick who let the veteran do the hard work organizing the offense and playing facilitator in the half-court. But this year, the 27-year-old has been thrust into the lead guard role on a team without much offensive firepower. He's the one being asked to take this motley crew of ill-fitting offensive players and mold them into something workable. It hasn't been easy. He'd be the first to tell you about the sacrifice he's had to make. But he's learning, figuring out how to pace himself, and how to get others involved without being too passive.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Has Already Begun Look For His Next Challenge

Is it too early for the Toronto Raptors to start planning for the next time Giannis Antetokounmpo hits the open market?. In a recent interview with GQ, the Milwaukee Bucks' two-time league MVP seemed to suggest he might not be long for Milwaukee just one year into the supermax extension he signed two summers ago.
Report: OG Anunoby Could Be Out For 'A While'

The Toronto Raptors got hit with a little friendly fire earlier this week and now could be without OG Anunoby for "a while," Raptors coach Nick Nurse told reporters in Utah. The 24-year-old forward suffered a hip pointer injury in practice earlier this week, Nurse told reporters. He had been...
Steph Curry, Draymond Green Return vs. Raptors Sunday

The Golden State Warriors used their Friday night contest against the Detroit Pistons as a maintenance day for a pair of their starters, resting Steph Curry and Draymond Green. Both players were removed from the Warriors’ injury report and should be active against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. 13 seasons...
Gary Harris And Cole Anthony's Injury Status For Magic-Bucks Game

The Orlando Magic have listed both Gary Harris and Cole Anthony as questionable for Monday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. View the original article to see embedded media. The Orlando Magic are in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to take on the defending NBA Champion Bucks on Monday night. The two teams faced...
