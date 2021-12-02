The BMW Concept XM Hybrid’s Looks Are Beyond Polarizing

BMW XM – Evolving What a Standalone M Car is Meant to Be. The 1978-1981 BMW M1 was an amazing mid-engined car that rocked a 3.5-liter inline-six that delivered 274 horsepower and 243 pound-feet of torque. The car represented a lot of firsts for BMW but, sadly, it was discontinued three years after it was born, and it’s taken 40 years for a – very different – successor to come our way. This time around, we’re looking at a crossover that is, arguably, the most aggressive design we’ve ever seen from BMW. Lurking under the hood is a V-8 engine (believed to be a tweaked version of the S58 V-8) Paired with a newly developed M plug-in hybrid system, the XM has a total system output of 750 horsepower (551 kW) and 737 pound-feet (1,000 Nm) of torque. BMW says it’s capable of delivering up to 30 miles (48 km) of all-electric range on a full battery. We don’t have any specifics in terms of sprint speeds or top speed, but you can imagine that 0-60 mph comes in quite low, probably in 3.7-4.0 seconds, if not faster.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO