Each year, usually right around this time, I come to the repetitious realization that winter is nigh. Despite how quickly summer and autumn seem to come and go, the reality of frigid temperatures and inclement weather is very, very real. Of course, it’s not all bad — that’s why cute coats and chic boots were created! But there’s no denying the fact that dressing for wintry weather can feel like a chore once you’ve done it enough days in a row. And once this feeling of ‘work’ begins to be associated with your personal style, pieces like dresses and skirts are often swapped for sweats and leggings. In an effort to avoid a style rut, I proactively came up with a few outfit ideas for wearing dresses in cold weather.

APPAREL ・ 5 DAYS AGO