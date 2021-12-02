ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

How to Decide Between Flask and Django For Your Next Idea

By Mahipalsinh Rana, CTO at INEXTURE Solutions LLP
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Python is the only programming language that offers an extensive range of various Python frameworks to build digital applications. Django is built...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
howtogeek.com

How to Find Hidden Apps on Android

Joe Fedewa is a Staff Writer at How-To Geek. He has close to a decade of experience covering consumer technology and previously worked as a News Editor at XDA Developers. Joe loves all things technology and is also an avid DIYer at heart. He has written thousands of articles, hundreds of tutorials, and dozens of reviews. Read more...
CELL PHONES
hackernoon.com

How to Decide Between Automated vs. Manual Testing

Testing is the backbone of the Agile software development methodology. The efficiency of the testing process directly impacts the quality of the deliverables and the goodwill of the organization. Buggy software can lead to poor user experience, delayed project timelines, diminished brand value, and revenue losses. Automated testing is worth the effort in order to save the time and cost in most of the cases, such as those listed below: The automation of testing is useful in modern-day delivery, both, for quality and velocity.
SOFTWARE
The Next Web

How to build a dev knowledge base ahead of your next job

Disclaimer: this is not an ad for Obsidian. Onboarding to a new company is hard work. Keeping all the information straight is its own work stream that deserves thought and attention. Countless names, faces*, teams, initiatives, and acronyms fly by before noon. Believe me. I’m in the process right now. This week I landed on a system I’m pretty happy with.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Inc.com

How Not to Plan Out Your Next Quarter

As a business coach for more than 25 years, I can attest to the power that a good quarterly plan can have on your business and your growth potential. By focusing your best time, money and attention on the top three to five things that will push the needle forward for your business you can reach your goals faster than you imagined. But, creating a good quarterly plan is a skill that must be practiced. Most business owners aren't inherently good at this skill, and may struggle with creating a plan that is both practical for their team and takes into accounts their strengths and weaknesses.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
maketecheasier.com

How to Sync Clipboard Between Your Phone and PC

Syncing the clipboard between your mobile device and PC can be extremely convenient, since you can copy text from one device and paste it to another for easier access. This can be especially useful when what you need to copy is a large wall of text or an intricate web address. If you’d like to learn how to do that yourself, this guide shows you how to sync clipboard data between your devices.
CELL PHONES
HackerNoon

What's The Big Deal With Linux Capabilities?

The prevalent perception is that Linux users benefit from and exercise privileges, however this is not the case. It's the process or executable that runs in a certain user context and exercises rights (permission to carry out to perform the privileged operations guarded by Linux kernel). Privileged processes have capabilities, not users, and all kernel security permission checks are bypassed by privileged processes. The Linux kernel splits root permissions into smaller bits that can be distributed individually on a thread-by-thread basis. Users having root privileges do not adhere to the Linux Security Model.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Moledao Web 3.0 Hackathon in the Metaverse: Over $100,000 Prize Pool!

The Web3.0 Hackathon aims to be a platform that empowers developers to create projects that are innovative, user-friendly and applicable in real-life. Over $100,000 prize pool. Web 3.0 is the vision for the next internet generation that is decentralized, verifiable and secure. The event is supported by Bybit, BitDAO, Web3 Collective and Blockchain Infrastructure Alliance, which includes established organizations like EthSign, Mask, Torus, Biconomy, Polygon, PingCAP and Alchemy Pay.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Using JSON Mapping to Work with APIs of Various Image Services

In one of my projects, I use the API of various services that provide user images. The program works with them quite stably, but only until the API developers decide to change something in their API specification. In this case, you have to modify your software by editing this configuration file. If necessary, it will be possible to make changes to this structure, but these changes will usually be associated with some changes in our project. When we retrieve data from an image search service using the appropriate API, the results for each service will be different.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Python
NewsBreak
Software
HackerNoon

9 Strategies To Speed Up Your Software Development Process

Software development can be a lengthy and expensive process, mainly if you’re not using the proper techniques and tools to get your job done more efficiently. By 2024, there will be 28.7 million software developers globally, up from 26.4 million in 2019. The right team will always go further than trying to be a one-man-army when building products. The larger your team becomes, the longer it takes to make a decision. Large groups are harder to communicate with, which means some more miscommunications or details are overlooked.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Deploying Deep Learning Models with Model Server

A model server is a web server that hosts the deep learning model and allows it to be accessed over standard network protocols. The model server can be accessed across devices as long as they are connected via a common network. In this writeup, we will explore a part of a deployment that deals with hosting the deep learning model to make it available across the web for inference, known as model servers. In this example, we will be dealing with images: REST API request-response and gRPC API. We will first learn how to build our own, and then explore the Triton Inference Server (by Nvidia).
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

Swift XCTest: setUp and tearDown Are Not Dead Yet

Apple instructs us to do our unit tests using the XCTest framework. We are making use of two very important methods: setUp and tear down. For each test, Xcode will create a new instance of our test class. This means we do not have to use the setUp method and then our **sut** will be created and we won't have problems accessing it. Since we are done using it, there is no problem on removing it from our memory. So when we are going to run **test1** or **test2**, an instance of **PlayerListManagerTests will be create.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

How to Install the KNIME Analytics Data Science Software

KNIME Analytics is a data science environment written in Java and built on Eclipse. This software allows visual programming in the form of a workflow using various nodes. It is an application that allows to development of a data mining application even without knowing advanced coding. In this article, I will review KNIME for GNU/Linux distributions only. I plan to save the application I prepared and share it in a Github repo. I will also review its configuration on widely used software and its usage with a machine learning application.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

How do NFTs Create Value?

Non-Fungible tokens are a digital token representing something unique, such as a cryptocurrency token or asset. Unlike conventional fungible tokens, each NFT is unique, as a rare collectible card. NFTs could represent anything, including limited-edition sneakers, collectible digital artworks, virtual land in online games, or even the right to access a blockchain application. The most exciting NFT products are not the ones being hyped to death by venture capitalists and their ilk. They are the ones that succeed despite being out of favor.
MARKETS
HackerNoon

How to Sort Through Trends in Software Development

One problem for programming beginners is the abundance of trends. The field consistently gives birth to dozens of new niches, technologies, and business models, which can be truly overwhelming. This problem isn’t simply philosophical in nature -- as when feeling overwhelmed with options and possibilities makes focus a feeble goal. But the reality hits when it's incredibly difficult to pick the right technology stack for career specialization.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

AWS, Azure and GCP Pricing: The True Cost of DevOps

Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure DevOps services, and Google Cloud services are the most popular DevOps tools for software development. Amazon Web services held 32% of the total market in the 3rd quarter of 2021. Microsoft Azure comes in 2nd place with a 21% market share, followed by Google Cloud with 8%. The ‘basic package’ is significantly more cost-efficient with Google Cloud services. The second place goes to AWS. And Azure DevOps services, with their 2nd place on the market share, offer the most expensive set of on-premise products.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

How to Fix Outlook Email Search Not Working on Windows or Mac [SOLVED]

The Outlook search function is an amazing tool as it allows users to search for particular information in an email message, like sender, date, or folder where you have saved it. There are several methods available to fix the error in Outlook. To troubleshoot the issue, you don’t require any technical assistance as there are several troubleshooting methods available. To know about the methods, keep reading the guide to the methods to deal with the issue. If you have emails saved on your Outlook client, you should consider providing the time required for re-indexing.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

A Guide to Serial Terminal Servers: Secure Remote Access to a Serial Port

Serial Terminal Server is a software or hardware solution designed to make a non-networked serial-based peripheral with RS232, RS422, or RS485 interface accessible over LAN, Ethernet, or Wi-Fi. A typical hardware serial port terminal server is a small minimalistic gadget that has a serial port, a network port, and a very basic feature set. It works both as a virtual serial port and as a converter that reorganizes serial data as TCP/IP packets and vice versa so you can access and operate your serial devices remotely.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Web 3.0: Giving the Power of Data Back to the People

Chris Were: I’m the CEO and co-founder of Verida. This journey started two years ago as I started diving deeper into blockchain technology. I had a significant interest in enabling people to own their own data and blockchain technology. Blockchain seemed like a great tool to make that a reality. I started researching the existing technology solutions and realized that there was a significant missing piece around managing private data for end-users. Through that process, I started developing some early proof of concepts on how to solve that problem. Over the last two years, those proof of concepts has evolved to become multiple SDK’s for developers and a mobile application for end-users. In that time, we have validated the demand in the market with enterprise partnerships that are utilizing the technology to create exciting new innovative platforms in the emerging Web3 space. We’re very early in the journey, but it’s incredibly exciting to see the self-sovereign projects that are being developed on the Verida network.
INTERNET
HackerNoon

4 Ways to Introduce New Technology to Work

Every day, there are new tools that come into the market to make us more productive. More so since the global pandemic took hold. It’s become essential for businesses to adapt to the new normal by using these new tools to keep their businesses running. However, it doesn’t mean that...
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

Discover the Pros and Cons of the top Web Development Languages

Choosing the correct language for web development can be difficult. If you're new to coding, picking the correct programming language can be tough. There are numerous solutions available, as well as fantastic instructional resources available online. What language should you study to become a web developer? As long as you have a clear vision of what you want to do with code in the future, you're in pretty good shape. You can limit your options by knowing which languages are most commonly used in the industry you wish to work in. Let's get started. We will look at some popular web development languages that you can learn.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

756
Followers
10K+
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy