How to Decide Between Flask and Django For Your Next Idea

Chris Were: I’m the CEO and co-founder of Verida. This journey started two years ago as I started diving deeper into blockchain technology. I had a significant interest in enabling people to own their own data and blockchain technology. Blockchain seemed like a great tool to make that a reality. I started researching the existing technology solutions and realized that there was a significant missing piece around managing private data for end-users. Through that process, I started developing some early proof of concepts on how to solve that problem. Over the last two years, those proof of concepts has evolved to become multiple SDK’s for developers and a mobile application for end-users. In that time, we have validated the demand in the market with enterprise partnerships that are utilizing the technology to create exciting new innovative platforms in the emerging Web3 space. We’re very early in the journey, but it’s incredibly exciting to see the self-sovereign projects that are being developed on the Verida network.

INTERNET ・ 4 DAYS AGO