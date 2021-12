Warren D. Habbe passed from this life on Sunday, November 28, 2021. Warren was a lifelong resident of Effingham. He attended Effingham High School where he first displayed his athletic abilities as a basketball player. He was later named to the Effingham High School Basketball Hall of Fame. His high school days ended when, as a senior, he enlisted in the United States Navy following the events of Pearl Harbor. After returning home following the war, he married the love of his life, Eulala Habbe. Two sons were born, Greg in 1948 and Dave in 1952.

