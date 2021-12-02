ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Organize And Save Your Tabs And Groups With Tabox

By Tabox
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tabox is a free extension for Chrome and other Chromium based browsers (like Edge and Brave) that lets you save all...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
howtogeek.com

How to Find Hidden Apps on Android

Joe Fedewa is a Staff Writer at How-To Geek. He has close to a decade of experience covering consumer technology and previously worked as a News Editor at XDA Developers. Joe loves all things technology and is also an avid DIYer at heart. He has written thousands of articles, hundreds of tutorials, and dozens of reviews. Read more...
CELL PHONES
hackernoon.com

How to Spy on a Cell Phone Privately

The secret wish to spy on someone's cell phone can arise in every person. Thanks to the rise of technology, it is quite possible to apply a specific mobile spying application without being exposed. Among the best spying programs that have proven to work efficiently are: uMobix. With the growing...
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

Delete these Android apps if they are installed on your phone

Whatever Google says about the security of the Google Play Store, it’s a fact that they don’t catch every malicious Android app that gets uploaded. Researchers at ThreatFabric say they’ve found a dirty dozen of apps downloaded from the Google Play Store that are actually banking or crypto trojans, which resulted in over 300,000 infections by the dropper apps.
CELL PHONES
Turnto10.com

Two billion Chrome users warned to update browser over new threats

CINCINNATI (WKRC) — Google is warning two billion Chrome users to update the browser after discovering 25 new threats in just the past two weeks. Seven of the 25 vulnerabilities in Chrome 96 are labeled "high level" threats, according to a blog post published on Monday. Windows, macOS and Linux...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browsers#Google Drive
CNET

How to clear your cache, cookies on your Android phone's web browser

Your Android phone's web browser may have built up quite the collection of data while browsing the internet. This data, which typically fills your web browser's cache and cookies, can help improve how quickly your browser loads by saving assets from websites you frequently visit as well as saving preferences, such as letting you stay logged into websites.
CELL PHONES
moneytalksnews.com

How to Organize Your Finances, Step by Step

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music | RadioPublic | Stitcher | RSS. The average American should expect to live about 79 years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If you’re lucky, you’re going to spend about one-third of that time sleeping. With...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Mental_Floss

8 Black Friday Hacks to Maximize Your Savings

Whether you’re shopping for loved ones or just want to buy something new for yourself, you’re not going to find many deals better than what’s available on Black Friday. Nearly every retailer imaginable will participate in these sales, and it’s easy to get overwhelmed by the number of discounts available. To help you get the most out of your Black Friday shopping, Mental Floss and Roborock have teamed up to bring you eight tips to keep in mind.
SHOPPING
github.blog

Accelerate security adoption in your organization

Adopting GitHub Advanced Security features like code scanning and secret scanning can greatly improve an organization’s security posture. It actually detects and prevents security issues in code by allowing you to see security issues in your pull requests as part of your code review process. Today, the path to rolling those features out to your organization just got a lot easier!
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Popular Science

How to create your own new tab extensions for Google Chrome

Part of Google Chrome’s appeal as a web browser is its huge library of extensions—add-ons that cover page layouts, bookmark management, online security, and so much more. Creating Chrome extensions usually requires some programming ability, but Google has launched a tool that gives anyone this power, no coding required. It’s called Tab Maker, and it focuses on the New Tab page in Chrome: the screen that loads up when you open a new tab.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

The 5 Best Knowledge Base Software for Your Organization

As the world increasingly embraces digital solutions, businesses realize that they need to provide technical support for customers online and easy access to internal company information for employees. Knowledge base software is a solution for storing, sharing, and searching for information about your products, services, and business operations. In this...
SOFTWARE
localsyr.com

Consumer Reports: Organizing your online accounts

(CONSUMER REPORTS) — It’s frustrating when you try to close an account online, can’t figure out how, and just forget about it. Keeping all that unused personal data lying around the internet could put your digital privacy and security at risk. Consumer Reports reveals some tips to help you say...
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

How to Use Tabs in Vivaldi to Organize Your Browsing

Regardless of the browser you use, you will often find yourself overwhelmed by dozens of open tabs. Luckily, Vivaldi has multiple features for managing your tabs. Here, we'll take a look at how you can use and manage tabs in Vivaldi to help organize your browsing. Grouping Tabs in Vivaldi.
SOFTWARE
techbeacon.com

Is codeless test automation ready for use in your organization?

In the late 1970s, IBM's Edgar Todd created SEQUEL, the Structured English Query Language, so that database requests could be created in plain English by the people that needed the information. In practice, however, joins and SELECTS and WHERE clauses require a kind of precise thinking that's generally best handled by programmers.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

What's The Big Deal With Linux Capabilities?

The prevalent perception is that Linux users benefit from and exercise privileges, however this is not the case. It's the process or executable that runs in a certain user context and exercises rights (permission to carry out to perform the privileged operations guarded by Linux kernel). Privileged processes have capabilities, not users, and all kernel security permission checks are bypassed by privileged processes. The Linux kernel splits root permissions into smaller bits that can be distributed individually on a thread-by-thread basis. Users having root privileges do not adhere to the Linux Security Model.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Moledao Web 3.0 Hackathon in the Metaverse: Over $100,000 Prize Pool!

The Web3.0 Hackathon aims to be a platform that empowers developers to create projects that are innovative, user-friendly and applicable in real-life. Over $100,000 prize pool. Web 3.0 is the vision for the next internet generation that is decentralized, verifiable and secure. The event is supported by Bybit, BitDAO, Web3 Collective and Blockchain Infrastructure Alliance, which includes established organizations like EthSign, Mask, Torus, Biconomy, Polygon, PingCAP and Alchemy Pay.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Swift XCTest: setUp and tearDown Are Not Dead Yet

Apple instructs us to do our unit tests using the XCTest framework. We are making use of two very important methods: setUp and tear down. For each test, Xcode will create a new instance of our test class. This means we do not have to use the setUp method and then our **sut** will be created and we won't have problems accessing it. Since we are done using it, there is no problem on removing it from our memory. So when we are going to run **test1** or **test2**, an instance of **PlayerListManagerTests will be create.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

9 Strategies To Speed Up Your Software Development Process

Software development can be a lengthy and expensive process, mainly if you’re not using the proper techniques and tools to get your job done more efficiently. By 2024, there will be 28.7 million software developers globally, up from 26.4 million in 2019. The right team will always go further than trying to be a one-man-army when building products. The larger your team becomes, the longer it takes to make a decision. Large groups are harder to communicate with, which means some more miscommunications or details are overlooked.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

756
Followers
10K+
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy