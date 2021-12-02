ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
Role: Science Teacher

Location: Secondary School, Central London (inner London)

Start date: January 2022

Aston Education are looking for a dynamic Science Teacher to join this secondary school in Central London from January 2022.

This is a full-time contract until July 2022. You will be teaching Biology and Chemistry to GCSE and A level.

They are seeking a talented Science Teacher with QTS/QTLS who can motivate and inspire Science students; an exceptional and innovative classroom practitioner.

The school have the highest aspirations for all their students. They are seeking to appoint committed and hardworking staff who are passionate about making a difference to the lives of their children and young people.

This school is located in central London and has excellent transport links.

To find out more and to apply for this Science Teacher job, please send your CV Tarja Aila at Aston Education tarja.aila@astoneducation.co.uk or call 07399 399 753.

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expect all staff to share this commitment. Each post is subject to an enhanced DBS check.

