Membership Development Manager - UK South

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago

This is an exciting opportunity to join the UK’s leading Responsible Business network in a time when the demand for businesses to operate responsibly is rapidly increasing. Using business development experience, commercial understanding, and passion for business as a force for good, the Membership Development Manager will recruit new companies to join our responsible business movement.

You will be a great networker, internally and externally, with an existing pool of business contacts. Energetic and proactive in your approach, you will leave no stone unturned as you seek to grow your pipeline. You will be a tenacious driver and closer, striving to ensure that every company sees the undeniable business case for joining the responsible business movement.

Purpose of Job

Main Responsibilities / Accountabilities

Acquire new members into BITC membership from London, the South and East of England

  • Be a champion of responsible business and invest in understanding its potential and importance, including attending all relevant internal training and events.
  • Maintain an active diary of regular external engagements.
  • Work with Senior Proposal Writer to create compelling proposals, pitches and presentations.
  • Ensure robust onboarding and handover of new members to Relationship Managers.

Drive your income portfolio with multi-product, multi-year acquisitions

  • Understand the breadth of BITC’s offer and work with colleagues across BITC to include additional offers within the membership proposition with prospects, e.g. advisory/consultancy work, Leadership Team positions, sponsorship opportunities etc.

Grow your pipeline of targets

  • Carry out proactive prospecting for potential warm targets.
  • Sustain strong internal relationships with colleagues across BITC to drive leads from other BITC activity, and drive an org-wide united approach to business development.
  • Work with Relationship Managers to drive advocacy amongst current members.
  • Actively use social media as a key business development platform.
  • Drive attendance from target members at events and conversion into membership.

Work with regional teams to build your network and pipeline in the UK regions

  • Work with Senior Leads for each Region to identify and convert regional partnerships opportunities.
  • Be proactive in developing business relationships to support our work in communities.
  • Work with our National Supply Leads to identify and nurture non-members’ interest in BITC.

Lead and manage your own forecast for your portfolio

  • Maintain and update accounts and pipelines on the Salesforce CRM.
  • Report progress on pipeline development to senior management and escalate risk early.

The post holder may be required to carry out other duties that are reasonably to be considered as within the scope and purpose of the job and the aptitudes of the job holder.

This job description reflects the current requirements of the post. As duties and responsibilities change and develop due to changes in organisational and other circumstances, so the actual duties and responsibilities will vary from the particulars of this job description.

Special working conditions

Travelling throughout the South and East of England to meet with members (as COVID restrictions allow)

Occasionally attending evening and early morning networking events as needed

Closing Date: Sunday 9th January 2022 23:59.

Interviews w/c 17th January 2022.

