Safeguarding and Pastoral Administration Manager

Purpose: To provide professional, comprehensive and confidential safeguarding and pastoral administrative support to the Senior Leadership Team

Salary: £30,000 - £33,000 dependent on experience

Working hours: 0800 – 1700 hours, Monday to Friday, 52 weeks per year

Annual leave: Six weeks to be taken during the school holidays

The following qualities are essential:

a highly professional, methodical and expeditious approach to handling data

a calm and personable manner

good interpersonal skills: the ability to communicate effectively with a variety of people and to assess and diffuse confrontational situations

discretion and proven tact and diplomacy in dealing with adults and children

ability to work as a member of a collaborative team

capacity to remain calm and to cope with the unexpected

ability to prioritise work efficiently and effectively

energy and enthusiasm

excellent ICT skills

Principal Responsibilities

To ensure the school continues to be high performing across all strands:

to provide day to day pastoral and safeguarding support to the Senior Leadership Team

to deal efficiently with emails, telephone calls and enquires from parents, staff, students, visitors, other schools and outside agencies

to liaise, with tact and diplomacy with school staff and others outside the school, particularly parents and the local community generally

to anticipate events and activities which need to be brought to the attention of the Senior Leadership Team

to deal with queries, especially in the absence of the Deputy Head Pastoral, deciding whether they should be referred to another member of staff i.e. Headmistress, Deputy Head Academic, Head of Department, Head of Year or relevant teacher

to use discretion in providing information both within and outside the school and ensure that confidentiality is maintained as appropriate regarding all student and staff matters

to ensure that the Deputy Head’s (Pastoral) diary is kept up to date and to liaise with all parties involved in meetings or visits to the school

to add key dates and events into diaries at the beginning of the year and monitor throughout the year

to keep the Deputy Head (Pastoral) on schedule and briefed for meetings with the relevant correspondence

to take minutes of general pastoral and safeguarding meetings and confidential note taking as required

to work with the Head’s PA and Academic Manager to review and update school policies

to provide administrative support for staff meetings/INSET, working alongside the Academic Manager and the Headmistress’ PA and to upload INSET resources to the learning platform

to coordinate pastoral letters on behalf of the Deputy Head Pastoral, send out to parents via Pipers Mail/Operoo and collate responses as required

to upload relevant safeguarding and pastoral documents onto the School Website, Parent Portal and notify parents via Pipers Mail

to support the Head’s PA in the collation of the department termly reports

to work with the Deputy Head Pastoral and the Head’s PA to assist in the preparation for inspection

knowledge and experience of the whole school procedures, organisation and structure so that work can be prioritised and synchronised with the requirements of the Deputy Head Pastoral and the school

Safeguarding responsibilities

to undertake confidential administration of all matters in relation to safeguarding

to contact previous schools to obtain transfer information and new student files

to manage the safeguarding records for new students (request and collate files received from previous schools, update tracking, enter details onto CPOMS and advise relevant staff members)

to maintain the safeguarding records for current pupils

to check whether all leavers have safeguarding or key pastoral information to pass to new schools (collate these safeguarding records from hard copy files and CPOMS, liaise with Deputy Head Pastoral to confirm the data to redact and forward to new schools. To update tracking and record details of file sharing and confirmation of receipt from new school

to organise Safeguarding Committee meetings once per term (to diary, organise and minute termly meetings and to prepare the agenda and collate papers)

to support the completion of the annual safeguarding reports

Pastoral responsibilities

to organise Senior Pastoral Team meetings, agenda and papers, attend, take and distribute minutes, chasing outstanding actions as required

to attend review and planning meetings as required

to assist in all aspects of student welfare, incident investigation, attendance matters and parent liaison

in relation to queries regarding Children Missing in Education, to liaise with Buckinghamshire Council and the Deputy Head Pastoral.

to use school management information systems to keep accurate records of all communication with parents, all sanctions issued and any other pertinent pastoral information relating to students within each year group

to maintain records of serious sanctions, bullying and restraint

to support the administration of duties and rotas

to assist Heads of Year in Tutor group changes throughout the academic year and ensure that there is an introduction programme in place for students entering the year group ‘mid-term’

to assist in the arrangements for the annual Parent Partnership Speaker programme

to manage the update of the staff handbook, working with the Academic Administration Manager in relation to academic elements

to manage staff communication such as the Staff Bulletin

to assist with the organisation of year group events during the academic year

to co-ordinate support for key pastoral school events and attend where relevant

to support the Deputy Head Pastoral in relation to whole school pastoral initiatives

Other

to carry out other reasonable duties which the Headmistress or Senior Leadership Team may request.

to complete any training as required for roles/responsibilities.

Staff are responsible for their own professional development and together with their line manager are encouraged to identify courses which might address any areas for future growth.

November 2021

This job description will be reviewed annually and may be subject to amendment or modification at any time after consultation with the post holder. It is not a comprehensive statement of procedures and tasks but sets out the main expectations of the school in relation to the post holder’s professional responsibilities and duties.

Person Specification

Qualities

Essential

Desirable

Method of Assessment

Experience

5 A-C GCSE or equivalent including English and Mathematics

experience of working effectively within a team and leading on own initiative

experience of working with a diverse range of individuals

experience of developing and managing databases and information systems

experience of training users in using information systems

understanding and awareness of issues relating to the access and use of information and knowledge

sound knowledge of safeguarding and child protection

experience of reporting

experience of ICT troubleshooting

experience overseeing a database management system

working within a school environment

A/I

Skills

excellent information technology skills, particularly database related

excellent written and oral communication skills

excellent organisation skills including ability to manage multiple tasks and projects and an ability to prioritise and work to deadlines – results driven at all times

information searching skills

high level of competence in word processing, spreadsheets, office administration systems and electronic media

a methodical and expeditious approach to handling data

a calm and personable manner

good interpersonal skills; the ability to communicate effectively with a variety of people and to assess and diffuse confrontational situations

discretion and proven tact and diplomacy in dealing with adults and children

ability to work as a member of a collaborative team

capacity to remain calm and to cope with the unexpected

ability to prioritise work efficiently and effectively

energy and enthusiasm

experience managing a website/portal

training and facilitation skills

experience of using the internet to find relevant information

A/I/T

Other attributes

able to work on own initiative with limited supervision

problem solving approach

ability to work after hours if necessary to ensure tasks are completed

I

Personal Competencies, Qualities, attitude and behaviours

The personal qualities, attitude and behaviours that the Applicant requires to perform effectively in the role and to ensure that the Applicant safeguards and promotes the welfare of children and young people

motivation to work with children and young people

ability to form and maintain appropriate relationships and personal boundaries with children and young people

emotional resilience in working with challenging behaviours

The personal qualities that would assist the Applicant to perform effectively in the role

A/I

A = Application Form

I = Interview

T = Task