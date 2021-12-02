Safeguarding and Pastoral Administration Manager
Purpose: To provide professional, comprehensive and confidential safeguarding and pastoral administrative support to the Senior Leadership Team
Salary: £30,000 - £33,000 dependent on experience
Working hours: 0800 – 1700 hours, Monday to Friday, 52 weeks per year
Annual leave: Six weeks to be taken during the school holidays
The following qualities are essential:
- a highly professional, methodical and expeditious approach to handling data
- a calm and personable manner
- good interpersonal skills: the ability to communicate effectively with a variety of people and to assess and diffuse confrontational situations
- discretion and proven tact and diplomacy in dealing with adults and children
- ability to work as a member of a collaborative team
- capacity to remain calm and to cope with the unexpected
- ability to prioritise work efficiently and effectively
- energy and enthusiasm
- excellent ICT skills
Principal Responsibilities
To ensure the school continues to be high performing across all strands:
- to provide day to day pastoral and safeguarding support to the Senior Leadership Team
- to deal efficiently with emails, telephone calls and enquires from parents, staff, students, visitors, other schools and outside agencies
- to liaise, with tact and diplomacy with school staff and others outside the school, particularly parents and the local community generally
- to anticipate events and activities which need to be brought to the attention of the Senior Leadership Team
- to deal with queries, especially in the absence of the Deputy Head Pastoral, deciding whether they should be referred to another member of staff i.e. Headmistress, Deputy Head Academic, Head of Department, Head of Year or relevant teacher
- to use discretion in providing information both within and outside the school and ensure that confidentiality is maintained as appropriate regarding all student and staff matters
- to ensure that the Deputy Head’s (Pastoral) diary is kept up to date and to liaise with all parties involved in meetings or visits to the school
- to add key dates and events into diaries at the beginning of the year and monitor throughout the year
- to keep the Deputy Head (Pastoral) on schedule and briefed for meetings with the relevant correspondence
- to take minutes of general pastoral and safeguarding meetings and confidential note taking as required
- to work with the Head’s PA and Academic Manager to review and update school policies
- to provide administrative support for staff meetings/INSET, working alongside the Academic Manager and the Headmistress’ PA and to upload INSET resources to the learning platform
- to coordinate pastoral letters on behalf of the Deputy Head Pastoral, send out to parents via Pipers Mail/Operoo and collate responses as required
- to upload relevant safeguarding and pastoral documents onto the School Website, Parent Portal and notify parents via Pipers Mail
- to support the Head’s PA in the collation of the department termly reports
- to work with the Deputy Head Pastoral and the Head’s PA to assist in the preparation for inspection
- knowledge and experience of the whole school procedures, organisation and structure so that work can be prioritised and synchronised with the requirements of the Deputy Head Pastoral and the school
Safeguarding responsibilities
- to undertake confidential administration of all matters in relation to safeguarding
- to contact previous schools to obtain transfer information and new student files
- to manage the safeguarding records for new students (request and collate files received from previous schools, update tracking, enter details onto CPOMS and advise relevant staff members)
- to maintain the safeguarding records for current pupils
- to check whether all leavers have safeguarding or key pastoral information to pass to new schools (collate these safeguarding records from hard copy files and CPOMS, liaise with Deputy Head Pastoral to confirm the data to redact and forward to new schools. To update tracking and record details of file sharing and confirmation of receipt from new school
- to organise Safeguarding Committee meetings once per term (to diary, organise and minute termly meetings and to prepare the agenda and collate papers)
- to support the completion of the annual safeguarding reports
Pastoral responsibilities
- to organise Senior Pastoral Team meetings, agenda and papers, attend, take and distribute minutes, chasing outstanding actions as required
- to attend review and planning meetings as required
- to assist in all aspects of student welfare, incident investigation, attendance matters and parent liaison
- in relation to queries regarding Children Missing in Education, to liaise with Buckinghamshire Council and the Deputy Head Pastoral.
- to use school management information systems to keep accurate records of all communication with parents, all sanctions issued and any other pertinent pastoral information relating to students within each year group
- to maintain records of serious sanctions, bullying and restraint
- to support the administration of duties and rotas
- to assist Heads of Year in Tutor group changes throughout the academic year and ensure that there is an introduction programme in place for students entering the year group ‘mid-term’
- to assist in the arrangements for the annual Parent Partnership Speaker programme
- to manage the update of the staff handbook, working with the Academic Administration Manager in relation to academic elements
- to manage staff communication such as the Staff Bulletin
- to assist with the organisation of year group events during the academic year
- to co-ordinate support for key pastoral school events and attend where relevant
- to support the Deputy Head Pastoral in relation to whole school pastoral initiatives
Other
- to carry out other reasonable duties which the Headmistress or Senior Leadership Team may request.
- to complete any training as required for roles/responsibilities.
Staff are responsible for their own professional development and together with their line manager are encouraged to identify courses which might address any areas for future growth.
November 2021
This job description will be reviewed annually and may be subject to amendment or modification at any time after consultation with the post holder. It is not a comprehensive statement of procedures and tasks but sets out the main expectations of the school in relation to the post holder’s professional responsibilities and duties.
Person Specification
Qualities
Essential
Desirable
Method of Assessment
Experience
- 5 A-C GCSE or equivalent including English and Mathematics
- experience of working effectively within a team and leading on own initiative
- experience of working with a diverse range of individuals
- experience of developing and managing databases and information systems
- experience of training users in using information systems
- understanding and awareness of issues relating to the access and use of information and knowledge
- sound knowledge of safeguarding and child protection
- experience of reporting
- experience of ICT troubleshooting
- experience overseeing a database management system
- working within a school environment
A/I
Skills
- excellent information technology skills, particularly database related
- excellent written and oral communication skills
- excellent organisation skills including ability to manage multiple tasks and projects and an ability to prioritise and work to deadlines – results driven at all times
- information searching skills
- high level of competence in word processing, spreadsheets, office administration systems and electronic media
- a methodical and expeditious approach to handling data
- a calm and personable manner
- good interpersonal skills; the ability to communicate effectively with a variety of people and to assess and diffuse confrontational situations
- discretion and proven tact and diplomacy in dealing with adults and children
- ability to work as a member of a collaborative team
- capacity to remain calm and to cope with the unexpected
- ability to prioritise work efficiently and effectively
- energy and enthusiasm
- experience managing a website/portal
- training and facilitation skills
- experience of using the internet to find relevant information
A/I/T
Other attributes
- able to work on own initiative with limited supervision
- problem solving approach
- ability to work after hours if necessary to ensure tasks are completed
I
Personal Competencies, Qualities, attitude and behaviours
- The personal qualities, attitude and behaviours that the Applicant requires to perform effectively in the role and to ensure that the Applicant safeguards and promotes the welfare of children and young people
- motivation to work with children and young people
- ability to form and maintain appropriate relationships and personal boundaries with children and young people
- emotional resilience in working with challenging behaviours
- The personal qualities that would assist the Applicant to perform effectively in the role
A/I
A = Application Form
I = Interview
T = Task
