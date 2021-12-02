Primary School Supply Teacher - Waltham Forest, London

Are you a qualified primary school teacher looking for supply work local to where you live?

Would you like to gain experience and have an opportunity to meet with primary schools in Havering, London before taking on a long term or permanent role?

Can travel around Waltham Forest, London easily?

Do you want to work with an agency that offers top rates, a wide range of opportunities and a highly experienced consultant who listens to what you want and are knowledgeable in working on behalf of teachers and representing them to schools?

Whether you are looking for day to day or long term supply bookings, Academics can guarantee weekly pay and excellent opportunities to build relationships to local primary schools in Waltham Forest, London. You will have options of working in either EYFS, KS1 or KS2 and have flexibility to work part time or 5 days per week!

** Primary School Supply Teacher

** EYFS, KS1 & KS2 Teachers required

** NQTs welcomed to apply!

** Waltham Forest, London

** Daily Rate £130-£160 per day

** January 2022 Start

Academics are currently looking to build an excellent team of primary school supply teachers within East London that are looking for the flexibility in their career and are passionate about education. We are looking for both experienced and newly qualified primary school teachers that is either looking for more flexibility or to build more school experience local to home.

Should you be looking for the flexibility of work to fit around your own education/ training or full time roles then this is the ideal solution for you.

Requirements:

Eligibility to work in the UK

Hold QTS

Have at least 6 months UK Curriculum experience

Possess at least 2 classroom based references

Waltham Forest, London primary schools are currently looking for devoted primary school teachers to work either on a daily basis or long term contracts start in January 2022/ Spring term 2022

Academics offer:

A dedicated consultant for East London who has great relationships with the primary schools in Waltham Forest and surrounding boroughs!

Great daily rates

Excellent in house CPD opportunities

Access to permanent teaching positions for April 2022 & September 2022

Local schools in Waltham Forest, London

Good and Outstanding schools

Why Supply Teaching?

Excellent work life balance

Flexibility to work as and when you want

Builds classroom experience

Provides permanent opportunities

Variety of primary schools and children

Great Professional Development

Fantastic education and training opportunities

Should you be looking for local supply work within primary schools then please get in contact with Yasmin Boffa @ Academics today on 0203 031 4862 / yasmin.boffa@academicsltd.co.uk or apply to this vacancy now!!

