Specialist Speech and Language Therapist

An exciting new opportunity has arisen for an innovative and outcome-focused Speech and Language Therapist with experience of working with deaf children to develop their skills in this field whilst also having the opportunity to work with a specialist caseload in another area of clinical expertise or interest.

The post holder will have a base at Quadrant Court, Woking and be part of either the North West Speech and Language Therapy Team (SLT) or the South West Speech and Language Therapy Team (based on candidate location and preference) whilst also working as part of a team of SLTs who all specialise in the field of deafness, delivering this element of the role in the South West of Surrey. The role includes:

Working in the community in SW Surrey alongside Advisory Teachers of the Hearing Impaired and their Assistants to deliver a service to preschool deaf children in their homes and in nursery settings.

Providing a service to deaf children alongside another specialist SLT at the Lighthouse Deaf Pupil Provision at Guildford Grove Primary School. A Total Communication Approach is used within the centre which has a large team of Specialist Teachers, LSAs and Communication Support Workers who value and work closely with Speech and Language Therapists.

Working with a specialist caseload within one of our specialist centres, special schools or mainstream dependent on experience and clinical interest.

The Speech and Language Therapy Service is part of Surrey County Council’s local offer to support the Special Educational Needs and Disabilities of children and young people within mainstream schools and specialist provision. This Service is part of the Vulnerable Learners Team in Surrey Children, Schools and Families Directorate, and as such works collaboratively with other teams such as educational psychology, learning and language support, REMA and Behaviour Support.

The Surrey SLT service is a large team (over 150) of both qualified therapists and non-qualified therapy assistants.

We have excellent supervision and CPD models plus a rolling in-house training programme.

Last year we presented at the South Central Hub Event for our innovative work with student placements.

We work closely with the SCALES (SCALES - Literacy, Language & Communication Laboratory (lilac-lab.org) project lead; Courtney Norbury to learn from the research to inform practice.

A team of seven Specialist SLTs provide a collaborative Surrey wide service for children and young people aged 0-16 with moderate-profound hearing loss in Hearing Resource Bases and in the community in conjunction with Advisory Teachers for Hearing Impairment. The main function and aim of the service is for children and young people with speech, language and communication needs related to deafness to receive the right support at the right time. This is achieved through assessment and intervention, equipping families and professionals with the skills and resources to work together to help and support children.

We have regular specialist team meetings and supervision opportunities to share knowledge and expertise with other SLTs working in this field. Therapists specialising in deafness belong to the wider Surrey SLT Service and work alongside SLTs and SLT Assistants from other disciplines enabling the development and sharing of clinical skills. Our PS9s carry some line management responsibilities and are encouraged to contribute to Service development.

Your main duties will include but not be limited to:

Assessment, advice and intervention for children with a range of speech, language and communication needs on your caseload. For children and young people who are considered to have complex needs and where a joint multidisciplinary approach is essential to achieving the best outcome for these children, you will be supported by your clinical team leader.

Clinical decision making in conjunction with school/nursery staff and parents around the level of support needed to achieve the best possible outcome for the children on your defined caseload.

Setting targets for children and young people; supporting the delivery of intervention strategies by teachers, assistants and families and monitoring outcomes.

Supporting junior members of the team, line managing others and taking on students.

We are looking for therapists who:

Want to extend their clinical expertise and independent clinical decision making

Are looking to support the development of the therapy team and service

Have a recognised SLT degree in Speech and Language Therapy and a minimum of 2 years’ experience working as an SLT, including having worked with deaf young people

Are registered with the HCPC and RCSLT, and have permission to work in the UK

We can offer you:

Salary starting at £32,780 per annum – this is for five days a week, 42 weeks per year (term time + 3 weeks of holiday working) FTE is £35,382

Flexible working options around school core hours

Mobile and agile working solutions (laptop etc)

The opportunity to work as part of a team of specialist SLTs with a wide range of knowledge and experience working in the specialist field of deafness

Comprehensive clinical supervision programme including a buddy, 1:1 meetings with line manager, extensive in house training programme and formal external training opportunities, access to clinical effectiveness groups, case study groups, termly study days, encouragement to join and attend CEN’s relating to practice.

Opportunities to develop management skills by taking on line management of assistants or experienced PS8/Band 5 therapists and taking students. Training and support is provided.

Local government salary-related pension offered, discounted child care vouchers, and the option to join the car lease scheme. For more information, please visit MyBenefits for Surrey County Council staff

Belonging to a team of students, therapists and assistants led by a Therapies Manager who is an SLT

At Surrey, our values and behaviours are just as important as our skills and abilities. They shape who we are as an organisation. Find out more about the values we follow.

For more information please find the full job description below and refer to this before submitting your application. We also invite you to read our Life at Surrey handbook to see insights of the culture at Surrey and how as a valued employee, you can help shape our Council.

Additional Information

The closing date for this advert is Monday 3 January 2022 although we will be looking at applications as they come in and may shortlist in advance of closing date. Interviews are scheduled for 6 January 2022.

An enhanced DBS ‘Disclosure and Barring Service’ check for regulated activity (formerly known as CRB) and the Children’s and Adults’ Barred List checks will be required for this role.

Contact Details

For an informal discussion, contact Kate Green, Specialist Team Lead (Deafness) on 07970839672 or by email.

