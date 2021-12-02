ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Specialist Speech and Language Therapist

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28R0YB_0dCga3po00

The starting salary for this position is £32,780 per annum and is based on a 36 working hour week.

An exciting new opportunity has arisen for an innovative and outcome-focused Speech and Language Therapist with experience of working with deaf children to develop their skills in this field whilst also having the opportunity to work with a specialist caseload in another area of clinical expertise or interest.

The post holder will have a base at Quadrant Court, Woking and be part of either the North West Speech and Language Therapy Team (SLT) or the South West Speech and Language Therapy Team (based on candidate location and preference) whilst also working as part of a team of SLTs who all specialise in the field of deafness, delivering this element of the role in the South West of Surrey. The role includes:

  • Working in the community in SW Surrey alongside Advisory Teachers of the Hearing Impaired and their Assistants to deliver a service to preschool deaf children in their homes and in nursery settings.
  • Providing a service to deaf children alongside another specialist SLT at the Lighthouse Deaf Pupil Provision at Guildford Grove Primary School. A Total Communication Approach is used within the centre which has a large team of Specialist Teachers, LSAs and Communication Support Workers who value and work closely with Speech and Language Therapists.
  • Working with a specialist caseload within one of our specialist centres, special schools or mainstream dependent on experience and clinical interest.

The Speech and Language Therapy Service is part of Surrey County Council’s local offer to support the Special Educational Needs and Disabilities of children and young people within mainstream schools and specialist provision. This Service is part of the Vulnerable Learners Team in Surrey Children, Schools and Families Directorate, and as such works collaboratively with other teams such as educational psychology, learning and language support, REMA and Behaviour Support.

  • The Surrey SLT service is a large team (over 150) of both qualified therapists and non-qualified therapy assistants.
  • We have excellent supervision and CPD models plus a rolling in-house training programme.
  • Last year we presented at the South Central Hub Event for our innovative work with student placements.
  • We work closely with the SCALES (SCALES - Literacy, Language & Communication Laboratory (lilac-lab.org) project lead; Courtney Norbury to learn from the research to inform practice.

A team of seven Specialist SLTs provide a collaborative Surrey wide service for children and young people aged 0-16 with moderate-profound hearing loss in Hearing Resource Bases and in the community in conjunction with Advisory Teachers for Hearing Impairment. The main function and aim of the service is for children and young people with speech, language and communication needs related to deafness to receive the right support at the right time. This is achieved through assessment and intervention, equipping families and professionals with the skills and resources to work together to help and support children.

We have regular specialist team meetings and supervision opportunities to share knowledge and expertise with other SLTs working in this field. Therapists specialising in deafness belong to the wider Surrey SLT Service and work alongside SLTs and SLT Assistants from other disciplines enabling the development and sharing of clinical skills. Our PS9s carry some line management responsibilities and are encouraged to contribute to Service development.

Your main duties will include but not be limited to:

  • Assessment, advice and intervention for children with a range of speech, language and communication needs on your caseload. For children and young people who are considered to have complex needs and where a joint multidisciplinary approach is essential to achieving the best outcome for these children, you will be supported by your clinical team leader.
  • Clinical decision making in conjunction with school/nursery staff and parents around the level of support needed to achieve the best possible outcome for the children on your defined caseload.
  • Setting targets for children and young people; supporting the delivery of intervention strategies by teachers, assistants and families and monitoring outcomes.
  • Supporting junior members of the team, line managing others and taking on students.

We are looking for therapists who:

  • Want to extend their clinical expertise and independent clinical decision making
  • Are looking to support the development of the therapy team and service
  • Have a recognised SLT degree in Speech and Language Therapy and a minimum of 2 years’ experience working as an SLT, including having worked with deaf young people
  • Are registered with the HCPC and RCSLT, and have permission to work in the UK

We can offer you:

  • Salary starting at £32,780 per annum – this is for five days a week, 42 weeks per year (term time + 3 weeks of holiday working) FTE is £35,382
  • Flexible working options around school core hours
  • Mobile and agile working solutions (laptop etc)
  • The opportunity to work as part of a team of specialist SLTs with a wide range of knowledge and experience working in the specialist field of deafness
  • Comprehensive clinical supervision programme including a buddy, 1:1 meetings with line manager, extensive in house training programme and formal external training opportunities, access to clinical effectiveness groups, case study groups, termly study days, encouragement to join and attend CEN’s relating to practice.
  • Opportunities to develop management skills by taking on line management of assistants or experienced PS8/Band 5 therapists and taking students. Training and support is provided.
  • Local government salary-related pension offered, discounted child care vouchers, and the option to join the car lease scheme. For more information, please visit MyBenefits for Surrey County Council staff
  • Belonging to a team of students, therapists and assistants led by a Therapies Manager who is an SLT

At Surrey, our values and behaviours are just as important as our skills and abilities. They shape who we are as an organisation. Find out more about the values we follow.

For more information please find the full job description below and refer to this before submitting your application. We also invite you to read our Life at Surrey handbook to see insights of the culture at Surrey and how as a valued employee, you can help shape our Council.

Additional Information

The closing date for this advert is Monday 3 January 2022 although we will be looking at applications as they come in and may shortlist in advance of closing date. Interviews are scheduled for 6 January 2022.

An enhanced DBS ‘Disclosure and Barring Service’ check for regulated activity (formerly known as CRB) and the Children’s and Adults’ Barred List checks will be required for this role.

Contact Details

For an informal discussion, contact Kate Green, Specialist Team Lead (Deafness) on 07970839672 or by email.

We look forward to receiving your application. Please click on the apply online button below to submit.

Our Commitment

Surrey County Council is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children, young people and vulnerable adults and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. We want to be an inclusive and diverse employer of first choice reflecting the community we serve and particularly welcome applications from all under represented groups.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Practice Specialist Social Worker

Do you see yourself as a leader of inclusive, relationship-based social work practice?. Are you passionate about improving outcomes for children?. Would you like to join a service committed to innovation and transformation of the way we work with children and families?. If yes, we have the perfect role for...
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Autism Specialist Teaching Assistant

Hays Education is working in partnership with a 2 form entry primary school based in South Liverpool to appoint a qualified Teaching Assistant to work 1:1 with a Year 3 pupil with ASD. This is a full time Teaching Assistant job and will involve providing a mixture of class based support and separate targeted intervention work with a pupil who has been statemented for quite severe autistim. If you have strong behaviour management skills, and experience of working as a TA in KS2 then this job will prove a challenging yet rewarding placement for you.
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Language#Volunteers#Deafness#The Specialist#Quadrant Court#Slt#Specialist Teachers#Surrey County Council#Service#Surrey Children
BBC

Sheffield's racist street names 'will not change', council says

Street names and public art in Sheffield that "perpetuate racist, outdated and uncomfortable messages" will not be changed, a council said. The local authority conducted a review after a series of protests, in which a statue of slave trader Edward Colston was toppled in Bristol in 2020. It found there...
SOCIETY
The Guardian

A new start after 60: ‘I was done. Burnt out. Then I moved into a motorhome and found freedom’

Siobhan Daniels is giving a virtual tour of her home. “I’ve got my gin bar,” she says, flicking on decorative lights, “an oven big enough for Christmas lunch ... and a full-size shower and toilet.” The moment she walked in, she knew it was the home for her. She gave up her flat in Kent, disposed of most possessions – and moved into this two-berth Auto-Trail Tribute motorhome.
NEW ZEALAND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Independent

‘Completely unacceptable’ that thousands of homes face 11th night without power

It is “completely unacceptable” that around 1,600 households are still without power following Storm Arwen, the energy minister has said.Greg Hands responded to an urgent question in the Commons on power outages which have affected some residents in the North East for 10 days, while Storm Barra threatens to cause more chaos on Tuesday.Labour has also accused the Government of treating people in Scotland and the North of England as “second-class citizens”.Mr Hands, who is also the Conservative MP for Chelsea and Fulham, said: “I’m glad to say that 99.8% of those affected by the storm have had their power...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

People urged to get booster shot as nearly 20 million top-up doses given across the UK

The government is urging people to come forward for a Covid-19 booster jab – when invited to do so – to increase protection levels as the UK enters the winter season.By the end of Sunday, it is expected that 20 million people will have received a third dose of a coronavirus vaccine.As of 3 December, 51 million people across the UK had received a first dose of a vaccine, while 46.5 million had received two doses, and 19.8 million had received three doses.In light of the new omicron variant, the government has expanded its Covid-19 booster programme. All adults who...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Proposed ban on hunting with dogs in Northern Ireland divides opinion at Stormont

A proposed Bill to ban hunting with dogs in Northern Ireland has divided opinion in the Stormont Assembly.The region remains the only part of the UK where hunting wild mammals with dogs is still permitted.A private members’ Bill brought by Alliance MLA John Blair aims to bring Northern Ireland into line with the rest of the UK.However, the Countryside Alliance has urged MLAs to vote against the Bill, describing it as “very clumsily cobbled together with absolutely no regard or thought for its wider implication”.Opening the debate on the second stage of the Bill, Mr Blair described hunting with dogs...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Significant outbreak of Covid-19 linked to music event

A health board has identified a “significant outbreak” of Covid-19 linked to a music event.NHS Highland said that a small number of the cases linked to the event at the Royal British Legion in Nairn on November 27 have now been identified as the Omicron coronavirus variant.It said that enhanced contact tracing has been carried out in keeping with guidance for the management of a new variant.Close contacts will be asked to isolate for 10 days irrespective of their vaccination status and PCR test result.Significant outbreak of COVID-19 linked to event in #Nairn - READ MORE visit ...
RETAIL
The Independent

Primary school in Renfrewshire shut after suspected Omicron outbreak

A Scottish primary school has been forced to close for the week after a suspected outbreak of the Omicron coronavirus variant.Parents at Todholm Primary School in Renfrewshire, were told the school would be shut for the next five days after the suspected cases of the new variant.Two class groups in P1, and another in P2, were self-isolating, Renfrewshire Council said.In an email sent to parents, it said the decision to close the school until Monday, December 13, was “due to the difficulty in operating the school with reduced teaching and support staff and maintaining an appropriate staffing level for...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Labour rift deepens as Angela Rayner aide suspended

A senior aide to Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner has been suspended from the party, in an apparent sign of a deepening power struggle between her and Sir Keir Starmer.Rayner’s head of communications Jack McKenna has been placed under investigation on suspicion of a personal data breach relating to another Labour staff member.It is understood that he denies any wrongdoing and is consulting his union.Mr McKenna manages the deputy leader’s relations with the media as well as writing her speeches, and has previously been forced to deny rumours that he briefed reporters about differences between Starmer and Rayner.He is...
U.K.
The Independent

School in UK city of Bristol to ditch slave trader's name

First his statue met a watery end during last year's Black Lives Matter protests. Now another school in southwest England named after the slave trader Edward Colston is changing its name.The governors of Colston’s School which was set up in 1710 in Bristol said Monday that the private school will be renamed next summer with current and former students, parents and staff all to have a say.They said the events that took place during the protests in Bristol in June 2020, which saw the toppling of Colston's statue in the city, prompted renewed questions about keeping his...
EDUCATION
The Guardian

The Guardian

73K+
Followers
37K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy