Year 1 Class Teacher (ECTs welcome to apply)

Year 1 Class Teacher – Hackney – January 2022

The ECT Partnership are working alongside a lovely primary school based within the London Borough of Hackney, Inner East London

The Headteacher of this fantastic primary school is looking to recruit a year 1 teacher to start in January 2022 on a permanent basis.

If you are a trainee teacher looking for your first ECT role or an experienced teacher looking for your next exciting opportunity, we would like to hear from you!

Year 1 class teacher

Early Career Teacher (ECT) welcome to apply!

Permanent Post

Complete your Induction

January 2022 Start Date

Based in Hackney, East London the school is close to various transport links.

To apply for this position, please send a copy of your CV and Personal Statement/Cover Letter ASAP using the apply button.

The ECT Partnership is London’s premier permanent ECT recruitment agency. We are committed to offering a high quality service for all.

Please apply via the button below. For further information contact on 0203 954 6581.