Year 1 Class Teacher (ECTs welcome to apply)

 5 days ago
Year 1 Class Teacher – Hackney – January 2022

The ECT Partnership are working alongside a lovely primary school based within the London Borough of Hackney, Inner East London

The Headteacher of this fantastic primary school is looking to recruit a year 1 teacher to start in January 2022 on a permanent basis.

If you are a trainee teacher looking for your first ECT role or an experienced teacher looking for your next exciting opportunity, we would like to hear from you!

  • Year 1 class teacher
  • Early Career Teacher (ECT) welcome to apply!
  • Permanent Post
  • Complete your Induction
  • January 2022 Start Date

Based in Hackney, East London the school is close to various transport links.

To apply for this position, please send a copy of your CV and Personal Statement/Cover Letter ASAP using the apply button.

The ECT Partnership is London’s premier permanent ECT recruitment agency. We are committed to offering a high quality service for all.

Please apply via the button below. For further information contact on 0203 954 6581.

