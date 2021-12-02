Year 1 Class Teacher (ECTs welcome to apply)
Year 1 Class Teacher – Hackney – January 2022
The ECT Partnership are working alongside a lovely primary school based within the London Borough of Hackney, Inner East London
The Headteacher of this fantastic primary school is looking to recruit a year 1 teacher to start in January 2022 on a permanent basis.
If you are a trainee teacher looking for your first ECT role or an experienced teacher looking for your next exciting opportunity, we would like to hear from you!
- Year 1 class teacher
- Early Career Teacher (ECT) welcome to apply!
- Permanent Post
- Complete your Induction
- January 2022 Start Date
Based in Hackney, East London the school is close to various transport links.
To apply for this position, please send a copy of your CV and Personal Statement/Cover Letter ASAP using the apply button.
