Business Development Senior Manager, Risk

 5 days ago
Role - Senior Business Development Manager, Technology pipeline, Risk

Location - Flexible but requirement to work from a PwC office 40-60% of the working week.

Who we're looking for

Our Risk Sales and Marketing team are looking for a Senior Business Development professional to drive and accelerate the pipeline of two key growth areas for Risk: Cyber and Technology.

We are looking for someone who can build relationships quickly, who has strong communication skills, and who is able to influence a wide network around a change programme in how we manage our pipeline to change outcomes. With substantial growth plans for the Risk business and a large pipeline we are seeking to recruit individuals to support us on realising the market opportunity.

Your responsibilities

  • Embed a pipeline cadence and rhythm to enable proactive identification of new opportunities, and the mobilisation of the existing portfolio.
  • Review pipeline trends to understand sales performance, with translation to business messages that our Partners and Directors can act upon.
  • Deliver qualification discussions with engagement teams to drive opportunity acceleration and maximise win rate.
  • Use pipeline trend data to identify onsell and whitespace opportunities for Risk.
  • Drive awareness and application of our opportunity protocols across the relevant pipeline to ensure confidence in our forecasting and increased pipeline hygiene.
  • Create engagement in the use of Salesforce and enthusiasm around the value and insight it can generate to aid improved sales performance.
  • Understand the wider firmwide pipeline trends and dynamics to provide meaningful context to the Risk leadership team around performance.

The role will be aligned to our Cyber and Technology, Data & Analytics Business Units, developing trusted relationships with key stakeholders to understand the pipeline dynamics and provide real time sales performance insight. This will be used to create meaningful interventions on specific opportunities, enable robust qualification across our new opportunities and ensure that the wider Sales and Marketing function is mobilised effectively across the portfolio.

This role will report to the Head of Sales for Risk, and enable the execution of the sales strategy driven through the Markets and Services Partner for Risk and the Business Strategy Director.

Skills and experience required

  • Experience in a business development role within PwC, or in other service-focused organisations. Experience of Professional Services would be preferable albeit not essential.
  • Experience of working with Salesforce is preferential, and a passion for analytics would be beneficial.
  • Strong experience of developing and managing relationships with key decision makers and stakeholders.
  • Ability to influence and champion change to support defined sales transformation programmes.
  • Evidence of working as part of a wider sales and marketing/ business development function towards a set of common objectives.
  • Strong business and commercial acumen allowing you to analyse and interpret data, whilst being able to create meaningful business messages.
  • Strong understanding of the sales cycle and the required components to promote and drive a successful opportunity.

About the team

This role sits within the Sales capability, part of Sales & Marketing, PwC’s centralised support function, and covers all aspects of professional services marketing, sales support and business development. We work together with the Clients and Markets Executive to build and sustain competitive advantage. We execute our go-to-market strategy using our expertise, talent and assets to drive commercial outcomes, for us and our clients. The Sales capability operates with a culture focused on client-centricity and our clients issues, ensuring we are operating with a commercial mindset and a consistent level of quality and excellence in all we do. We work together to ensure these attributes are present in all activities and interactions, every day.

Not the role for you?

Did you know PwC offer flexible contract arrangements as well as contingent work (ie temporary or day rate contracting)?

The skills we look for in future employees

All our people need to demonstrate the skills and behaviours that support us in delivering our business strategy. This is important to the work we do for our business, and our clients. These skills and behaviours make up our global leadership framework, ‘The PwC Professional’ and are made up of five core attributes; whole leadership, technical capabilities, business acumen, global acumen and relationships.

The Deal

We want all of our people to feel empowered to be the best that they can be, which is why we have ‘The Deal’.

Diversity

Valuing Difference. Driving Inclusion.

We work in a changing world which offers great opportunities for people with diverse backgrounds and experiences. We seek to attract and employ the best people from the widest talent pool because creating value through diversity is what makes us strong as a business, enabling us to solve important problems and deliver value to our clients. We encourage an inclusive culture where people can be themselves, are valued for their strengths and are empowered to be the best they can be. As an organisation with an increasingly agile workforce, we also support different ways of working offering flexible working arrangements. Learn more here about our work to support an inclusive culture.

