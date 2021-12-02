ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FS Cyber Security Advisory - Senior Associate

By L&D Non-Technical Lead Author
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ANdHC_0dCgZJu800

About our practice

Cyber security is one of the defining topics of our age, and cyber risk represents one of the most significant strategic risks to PwC’s clients. In a recent PwC survey it remains the top risk in the minds of CEO’s globally, with 91% of UK CEOs rating it as a significant concern. Businesses are changing rapidly, facing disrupted supply chains, rapidly changing workforces and accelerating digital transformation on an unprecedented scale.

At PwC we help our clients transform, and our cyber security practice enables them to execute that transformation securely and to become more resilient to cyber security threats. Our cyber security practice operates nationally, and serves clients holistically with strategy, risk and governance advice, and with deep technical implementation and assurance expertise.

As one of the largest cyber security specialist consulting practices in the UK, we have over 250 practitioners who range from business risk advisors who work with CEOs, CFOs and boards, to transformation specialists who execute major change programmes, to deep technical SMEs who help clients implement controls to secure their businesses from attack, and support them to respond when an attack occurs.

Our practice is experiencing significant growth which is driven by demand from our clients for greater assistance in dealing with increasingly complex cyber security risks, and support in executing their change and growth agendas securely. We believe helping our clients gain confidence in their digital future is essential to their growth, and as a result our cyber security practice is one of the key growth priorities of our firm.

The Role

We are seeking a number of senior associates to join our advisory team within our Cyber security practice, to respond to strong demand-led growth. The cyber security advisory team helps clients to understand their cyber risks and define, architect, and execute a strategy which enables the business to deliver its objectives within their desired risk envelope.

We support client leadership teams to define their risk appetite and a proportionate target state of cyber capability and maturity to deliver it; we define operating and governance models to make cyber security a sustainable capability which responds to evolving business priorities; we architect and deliver complex multi-year transformation programmes both uplifting clients’ cyber security capability, and baking cyber security in to other transformation agendas.

You may have worked within a corporate organisation or across multiple industries, or have developed a specialism in a particular sector. Whichever of these describes you, you will be developing a strong track record of credibility as a trusted advisor to business stakeholders on cyber security.

You will also have strong relationship building skills and you’ll be keen to support our practice senior leaders to respond to client needs and win new work.

Responsibilities:

  • Managing and delivering cyber security and cyber risk assignments, including producing documentation and reports.
  • Maintaining awareness of key business and industry trends, and understanding how they impact responses to cyber risk.
  • Providing our clients with trusted advice, rooted in a pragmatic understanding of their business situation and objectives, to help them navigate complex, risk-driven cyber decisions. This will also include identifying specific security services across processes and technologies that will build strong security foundations and enable the business.

Business and practice development

  • Building client relationships and establishing credibility by demonstrating knowledge of various aspects of cyber security, and identifying opportunities where PwC can assist.
  • Supporting senior members of the team in developing client proposals and solution offerings.
  • Supporting the development of toolkits, methodologies and accelerators. This will also include security architecture artefacts enabling clients to accelerate their cyber transformation journey.
  • Helping retain and develop other cyber security team members.

Skills & Experience:

  • Excellent communication skills – both oral (for interviews/meetings, presentations) and written (for designing and writing engaging reports which communicate recommendations and actions succinctly and clearly convey the message in a way which is appropriate for the audience, and rooted in the client’s needs).
  • A keen eye for detail and strong focus on encouraging quality work by all team members, and a constructive approach to developing and mentoring colleagues with those goals in mind.
  • Experience of business development or sales, including working on bid teams, and experience of supporting winning proposals and RFP responses is desirable.
  • Experience helping clients effect substantial and complex business change, and experience of assuring or enabling change at scale is desirable.
  • Experience providing expert strategy, risk and technical advice, guidance and support on cyber security, both in business-as-usual and for live and planned projects within our clients’ business.
  • Broad range of cyber and information security skills, knowledge and experience, perhaps underpinned by a deeper SME in one of our key advisory practice areas (see www.pwc.co.uk/cyber) or in one or more of the industries mentioned above.
  • Preferred experience/knowledge of security architecture frameworks (such as SABSA).

We welcome applications from candidates who have spent time working “in-house” in a relevant organisation, but it is likely that you will have gained at least some of your experience working in a business-oriented consulting environment.

What you will get

Our purpose as a cyber security practice is to help solve complex problems and build a secure digital society. Within our practice, you will have the opportunity to broaden experience across industries, manage teams in delivering engagements at scale, build relationships with clients and senior groups, and be involved in big business changes.

You’ll contribute to delivering cyber security to some of the world’s most iconic companies and brands, and to helping them to build their cyber defences, assure those defences and respond to incidents. Working in cyber security at PwC will give you unparalleled breadth of experience, and insight into how a wide range of client businesses work.

You’ll work in a team where we mix a supportive and collaborative culture with a challenging and high performance one. You’ll be rewarded for your contribution and impact in building our business and delivering on our purpose.

You’ll be supported to develop your career by an experienced and close-knit team who will invest in your career and experience and provide you with mentoring and coaching to transition to PwC and grow your career in our firm.

Risk

We’re a leading provider of trust in the digital world - in the eyes of our people, our clients and our stakeholders. Today's business environment is different. More complex. More connected. Companies not only face new and unknown risks, but also new and untapped opportunities. Our team is at the forefront of this change, join us to be a part of transforming how risk is perceived and capitalised on.

Not the role for you?

Did you know PwC offer flexible contract arrangements as well as contingent work (ie temporary or day rate contracting)?

The skills we look for in future employees

All our people need to demonstrate the skills and behaviours that support us in delivering our business strategy. This is important to the work we do for our business, and our clients. These skills and behaviours make up our global leadership framework, ‘The PwC Professional’ and are made up of five core attributes; whole leadership, technical capabilities, business acumen, global acumen and relationships.

To apply, please visit our website via the button below.

The Deal

We want all of our people to feel empowered to be the best that they can be, which is why we have ‘The Deal’.

Find out more about our firmwide Employee Value Proposition: https://www.pwc.co.uk/careers/about-us/the-new-deal.html

Diversity

Valuing Difference. Driving Inclusion.

We work in a changing world which offers great opportunities for people with diverse backgrounds and experiences. We seek to attract and employ the best people from the widest talent pool because creating value through diversity is what makes us strong as a business, enabling us to solve important problems and deliver value to our clients. We encourage an inclusive culture where people can be themselves, are valued for their strengths and are empowered to be the best they can be. As an organisation with an increasingly agile workforce, we also support different ways of working offering flexible working arrangements. Learn more here about our work to support an inclusive culture.

