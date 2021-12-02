ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Trending Penny Stocks For Your Watchlist Next Week

By D. Marie
Kokomo Perspective
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAre These Trending Penny Stocks on Your List Right Now?. If you’re looking for trending penny stocks to buy, there are hundreds of options to choose from. In 2021, finding trending penny stocks has become a popular method of making money with small caps. To do so involves scouring social media...

kokomoperspective.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

5 No-Brainer Mega-Cap Stocks to Buy in December

The Federal Reserve’s decision to tighten its monetary policy, rising inflation, supply chain bottlenecks, and the threat of the COVID-19 omicron variant are expected to keep the stock market under pressure in the near term. Therefore, we think it could be wise to bet on fundamentally-sound mega-cap stocks UnitedHealth (UNH), Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Oracle (ORCL), Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), and Broadcom (AVGO). These stocks are well-positioned to withstand market fluctuations and deliver stable returns. Let’s discuss.Although solid third-quarter earnings, declining jobless claims, and rising consumer spending drove the markets to fresh highs last month, the emergence of a highly infectious new COVID-19 variant, high inflation, geopolitical tensions, supply chain constraints, and the Federal Reserve’s decision to taper its bond purchasing have been fostering worrisome market volatility of late. Because these factors are not likely to dissipate soon, betting on mega-cap stocks with exceptional growth potential and strong fundamentals could be an ideal strategy to hedge one’s investment portfolio against the expected market fluctuations.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq Dips Over 400 Points; Marvell Technology Shares Rise Following Upbeat Earnings

Midway through trading Friday, the Dow traded down 0.77% to 34,373.98 while the NASDAQ fell 2.8% to 14,950.19. The S&P also fell, dropping 1.52% to 4,507.37. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 49,716,820 cases with around 806,390 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,615,750 cases and 470,110 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,118,780 COVID-19 cases with 615,220 deaths. In total, there were at least 264,609,610 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,253,110 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Paces Stock Market Rebound As Boeing Soars; Nasdaq Lags As Apple Falls

Stocks rebounded Thursday from the prior session's sell-off, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average led with a 600-point gain to retake a key support line. The Dow Jones industrials rallied 1.8% to reclaim its 200-day moving average, while the S&P 500 rose 1.4% and the Nasdaq added 0.6% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 outperformed, jumping 2.2%. Volume was higher on both major exchanges vs. the same time Wednesday.
STOCKS
Kokomo Perspective

Are These Penny Stocks Worth Buying Right Now Or Not?

3 Penny Stocks That Could Be Worth Watching in December. With December moving as fast as it came, there are plenty of penny stocks that could be worth watching. As we’ve stated numerous times in the past week or so, the main contributing factor to stock market volatility right now is the Omicron variant.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

AppLovin Stock, CubeSmart, Arcbest Among 21 New Stocks On IBD Watchlists

IBD stock screens are regularly updated to add new stocks to watch, as well as weed out those that have started to show weakness. In the tables below, you'll see which stocks have been added to or removed from lists like the IBD 50, Sector Leaders and the IBD Big Cap 20. AppLovin stock, for example, is new today to…
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Watchlist#Transocean#Gme#Amc#Trending Penny Stocks#Vinco Ventures Inc#Bbig Rrb#Rig Rrb#Camber Energy Inc#Cei Rrb#Eod#Zvv Media Partners Llc#Lomotif Private Limited
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) shares rose 6.77% to $5.67 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.2 million. Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) shares increased by 5.38% to $2.35. At the close, Orbital Energy Group’s trading volume reached 174.8K shares. This is 7.51% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $156.6 million.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

DocuSign: The Market Is Overreacting, Strong Buy

Shares of DocuSign (DOCU), a leader in e-Signatures, plunged 30% after the company submitted its third-quarter earnings card yesterday. A weaker than expected sales forecast is weighing on DocuSign’s valuation, but the market is overreacting!. Why DocuSign is a long-term buy. Significant drops in pricing present an opportunity to buy...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) stock increased by 18.49% to $84.17 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Marvell Technology's stock is 33.8 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 562.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $69.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
STOCKS
Benzinga

DocuSign Plummets 40%: A Technical Breakdown

Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) shares are trading sharply lower Friday after fourth-quarter revenue and guidance came in below estimates. Fourth-quarter revenue is expected to be between $557 million and $563 million, while analysts were expecting revenue of $573.8 million. FY22 revenue is predicted by the company to be between $2.083 billion and $2.089 billion, while analysts expected full-year 2022 revenue of $2.09 billion.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy