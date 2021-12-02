ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Sector Partnerships Manager

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
Public Sector Partnerships Manager Central West

A charity based in Birmingham are looking for a Public Sector Partnerships Manager. The successful candidate will develop and manage partnerships which will generate the essential income we need to transform young people's lives.

Key responsibilities

  • Develop partnerships with Public Sector organisations in the Central West region that secure income for our work with young people
  • Successfully account manage potential and existing partners, including by coordinating and supporting internal colleagues to be accountable for contractual KPIs.
  • Liaise closely with partnership colleagues and other internal colleagues to ensure we develop a strong offer for employers, key delivery partners and regional/local government.
  • Support the generation of new partnerships and funding opportunities, being responsive to changes in the Public Sector funding landscape.

Person specification

  • Experience in a relevant fundraising, charity or sales and marketing environment
  • Experience of influencing stakeholders, funders, and colleagues
  • Experience of generating income through effective public sector partnerships (e.g., Local or Devolved Government, FE Colleges, Local Authority Departments, etc)
  • Strong account manager, able to increase support from key relationships to achieve defined income targets
  • Experience of monitoring and managing income targets, re-forecasting, and budgeting.

Closing Date: 7th December 2021

