Public Sector Partnerships Manager Central West
A charity based in Birmingham are looking for a Public Sector Partnerships Manager. The successful candidate will develop and manage partnerships which will generate the essential income we need to transform young people's lives.
Key responsibilities
- Develop partnerships with Public Sector organisations in the Central West region that secure income for our work with young people
- Successfully account manage potential and existing partners, including by coordinating and supporting internal colleagues to be accountable for contractual KPIs.
- Liaise closely with partnership colleagues and other internal colleagues to ensure we develop a strong offer for employers, key delivery partners and regional/local government.
- Support the generation of new partnerships and funding opportunities, being responsive to changes in the Public Sector funding landscape.
Person specification
- Experience in a relevant fundraising, charity or sales and marketing environment
- Experience of influencing stakeholders, funders, and colleagues
- Experience of generating income through effective public sector partnerships (e.g., Local or Devolved Government, FE Colleges, Local Authority Departments, etc)
- Strong account manager, able to increase support from key relationships to achieve defined income targets
- Experience of monitoring and managing income targets, re-forecasting, and budgeting.
Closing Date: 7th December 2021
