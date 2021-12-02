U.S. newsrooms wrestle with how best to reflect the communities they cover

This article was produced by Project Censored, which advocates for a free press and works against news censorship. Learn more at projectcensored.org. Project Censored’s co-directors, Mickey Huff and Andy Lee Roth, title their introduction to this year’s edition of State of the Free Press, “A Return to News Normalcy?” drawing a direct parallel between our world today to that of post-World War I America, “when the United States faced another raging pandemic and economic recession,” with other sources of tumult as well: "The United States then had experienced a crackdown on civil liberties and free speech in the form of Espionage and Sedition Acts; racial tensions flared during the Red Summer of 1919 as violence erupted from Chicago to Tulsa; Prohibition was the law of the land; and the first wave of US feminism ended with the passage of the 19th Amendment." At the time, they noted, "People yearned for a return to 'normalcy,' as then–presidential hopeful Warren G. Harding proclaimed."

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO