A primary school in Red Hill is looking for an experienced and hard-working caretaker to join their facilities team on a permanent basis. Working hours are 36hrs a week on a split shift with a start time of 7.15am and closing time of 6.00pm. The position is for an immediate start.

The school is a happy, welcoming place where people are helpful, considerate and respectful of each other. Students are positive and eager to learn, and there is a strong sense of community within the school. The school endeavours to ensure that all children have the opportunity and encouragement to reach their full potential and develop a love of learning.

The school is looking for a caretaker with previous school experience to join their facilities team.

In this position you will be responsible for maintaining the security and safety of the school buildings and grounds. You will carry out day-to-day maintenance and minor repairs, and ensure the buildings and grounds are kept clean and safe for use. You will also have keyholder responsibilities and be expected to open the school in the morning and lock up at the end of the day.

The school has excellent facilities with a new block built in 2016, and extensive grounds including several playgrounds and dedicated area for outdoor learning. It is located in Red Hill and offers on-site parking for staff.

To apply for this school caretaker role please send your cv to laura.zeuschner@twrecruitment.com