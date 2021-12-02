Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James (COVID-19 protocols) set to return Friday

After missing Tuesday night’s win over the Sacramento Kings due to NBA COVID-19 protocols , LeBron James is set to make his return for the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic , James has returned multiple negative COVID-19 tests since seemingly testing positive for the virus. The report indicates that said original test was inconclusive. Per NBA COVID-19 protocols, multiple negative tests enables a player to return to the court. That’s the case with LeBron James.

First off, we all should be happy that King James is not dealing with COVID-19. You don’t want to wish that on anyone.

Secondly, this represents a pretty big deal for the 12-11 Lakers . They are a mere 5-7 in the 12 games James has missed to either injury or COVID protocols. The team is 7-4 when the four-time NBA champion suits up. He’ll now return for Friday’s game against the conference rival Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center.

Related: Find out where LeBron James ranks among NBA’s top-50 players

NBA releases statement after clearing LeBron James

Nov 28, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) shoots the ball against the Detroit Pistons in the second half at Staples Center. The Lakers defeated the Pistons 110-106. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

“Following two negative PCR tests conducted more than 24 hours apart, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has cleared the NBA’s Health & Safety Protocols,” the league said in a statement . “James was originally placed in the Protocols on Tuesday, November 30 after a series of tests delivered conflicting results, including an initial positive test that was collected on November 298. Additional testing confirmed that he is not a positive case.”

This seems to be a clear indication that the protocols are indeed working. As a vaccinated player , James is not subject to further evaluation from the Association. That also must be noted here.

In the midst of his 19th NBA season, James has only suited up in 11 of the Lakers’ 23 games. He’s averaging 25.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists on 48% shooting from the field.

More must-reads: