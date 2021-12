BTS completed their fourth and final show of the #PTD_ON_STAGE_LA series of concerts on December 2, and once again, it has become apparent that Jimin left a lasting impression on the audience. All through the four-night concert, fans have been hailing his performance skills as well as his energy and visuals, saying he stood out and captivated them completely. In fact, many fans have admitted that they were absolutely 'bias-wrecked' by Jimin, being unable to pull their eyes away from him for the entire duration of the concert. Some left the shows having changed their bias.

