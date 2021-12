Social media be warned! Soon you will be seeing plenty of red and white glowing from your phone and computer screens as you scroll through your friends and family’s recent posts. Yes, it's that time of year again- the Marist College Christmas Tree has been lit! On Monday, November 29th, Marist College held their Tree Lighting Ceremony in person, after having to do it virtually last year due to the pandemic. The event included songs by the Marist Singers and a few words from Vice President and Dean of Student Affairs Deb DiCaprio and President of the Alumni Association Eileen Altobelli.

