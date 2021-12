Left guard Quenton Nelson has struggled this season with a nagging ankle injury that forced him to miss several games, and has missed practice this week so far. Backup Chris Reed has been solid in his abscence, but he is not nearly as dominant as Nelson. In front of them will be defensive tackle Vita Vea, who has recovered from an injury that forced him to miss the past couple of weeks. Vea is among the NFL’s most dominant defensive tackles, completely taking over games at times and destroying rushing plays. If Vea manages to prevent the Colts from moving the ball on the ground, then it could be a long day for the Colts’ offense.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO