(BPT) - It’s no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated the increased use of the internet and technology for many; however, this trend is best highlighted by seniors. A recent survey on global internet trends conducted by Avast in partnership with Forsa and YouGov found that 22% of people over the age of 65 spend more than three hours per day online. Forty-six percent also noted that the internet has become more important since the start of the pandemic. While this shift was great for staying in touch with loved ones and keeping busy in a time of isolation, drawbacks emerged.

