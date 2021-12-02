Crews gearing up for St. George Lighting of the Palms

Santa is about to drive into St. George Island in style.

Crews are gearing up for the annual Lighting of the Palms celebration on the island.

Instead of a sleigh, Old Saint Nick will hitch a ride on a firetruck to the St. George Lighthouse.

This is where families will be able to enjoy hot cocoa and even a gift from Santa.

Members with the St. George Island Business Association say they team up with different organizations across Franklin County — trying to bring cheer to those in need.

"For the last several years, the island has tried to do something for the children in Franklin County," said Julie Krontz, who is with the St. George Island Business Association. "As you know it's a little lower-income county and we try to give back to the community as much as we can."

The Lighting of the Palms will take place this Friday evening from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the St. George Lighthouse.

It's free to attend.