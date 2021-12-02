ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taos, NM

And how long have you been here?

By Robert J. Silver
Taos News
 3 days ago

This was the pointed question raised in response to my unabashed contribution to a long-ago public meeting. The seemingly unprovoked challenge startled me and left me uncharacteristically speechless. Somewhat flummoxed, I held my tongue, but not for very long. The unsettling question, I soon learned, was not an incident unique to...

Taos News

Taos can do better on recycling

Everything organic goes back to the earth and sustains life as it decomposes. Before oil fields and strip mining and manufacturing plastic, the earth was clean. Now it is so polluted by plastic, chemicals and nuclear waste, that it is making life forms sick, and killing us. We should not become desperate by our failures, but work on correcting the wrongs, so that we and others can live in a healthy world.
TAOS, NM
Taos News

Gaze 'Through the Eyes of Fechin'

After an invigorating morning on the slopes of the Taos Ski Valley, or a high alpine hike, the day may call for some indoor culture, and good local food conveniently close to your destination. Taos is home to many galleries, museums and historic sites, all within an easy drive from the center of town.
TAOS, NM
Taos News

The best breakfast burrito in Taos

Taoseños are serious about their breakfast burritos. Whether it's handheld or smothered with chile and cheese, a great breakfast burrito is more than the sum of its parts. Like all simple, regional dishes, the classic New Mexican breakfast burrito is only as good as the treatment of each ingredient. Scrambled eggs must be creamy with pillowy curds – pallid, overcooked eggs are a strict deal breaker. Diced or shredded potatoes should be properly browned and seasoned. A smattering of green chile is essential, and sautéed onion is a nice touch. Shredded cheese, preferably the yellow, annatto-colored variety, should be evenly distributed so that a harmony of egg, potato, chile, and cheese is achieved with each bite. Finally, the white flour tortilla should be griddled to crisp golden perfection. A soggy or gummy tortilla is the telltale sign of an unloved burrito; these are to be avoided at all costs.
TAOS, NM
Taos News

Casita industries

There is a hum in Taos but it's not the enigmatic low-frequency one that people report hearing. It's the hum of cottage (or maybe casita is a better term in New Mexico) industries. In recent years, our mountain town has become home to the to-die-for confections of the internationally award-winning chocolatiers at Chokola; the 100 percent body-friendly deodorants by Humble; the organic, cruelty-free cosmetics by Vapour, the yummy energy bars of Taos Bakes, and the organic and locally-sourced skincare products of Bison Star. But these companies are only the tip of the chile pepper. Let's meet three more who are putting Taos on the map as a great place to make business ideas a reality.
TAOS, NM
Taos News

A magical time of year in Taos

The 2021 Taos Holiday Season officially kicks off with the annual lighting of the Town Christmas Tree. On Friday, Dec. 3, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Taos Plaza, the 36th annual yuletide tree lighting ushers in a holiday season that will surely seem more 'holidial' than the disheartening pandemic shutdown of one year ago.
TAOS, NM
Taos News

Yuletide in Taos

It was 1965 when the nation first watched Charlie Brown struggle to find a deeper meaning to the holiday season — depressed and lamenting the commercialism around him. At one point, his ever-present buddy, Linus, uttered five words that I've never forgotten at this time of year: "Christmas Eve is upon us." I suppose for me, a real kid watching a cartoon kid use the grownup word 'upon' so pragmatically seemed odd or out of character at an otherwise utopian time of year.
TAOS, NM
Taos, NM
Taos News

Millicent Rogers Museum hosting Holiday Community Day on Saturday, Dec. 4. This Saturday (Dec. 4), don't miss the festivities at Millicent Rogers Museum, which is having its Holiday Community Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the museum, 1504 Millicent Rogers Rd, Taos. For the day, guests can get into the museum for free.
TAOS, NM
Taos News

Environmental factors impact emotions

The Taos News has committed to implement a weekly column to help educate our community about emotional healing through grief. People may write questions to Golden Willow Retreat, and they will be answered privately to you and possibly as a future article for others. Please list a first name that grants permission for printing.
TAOS, NM

