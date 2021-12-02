ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocktail of the Week: Bourbon Bee

By Seattle Refined
seattlerefined.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you looking for a new way to enjoy your favorite bourbon? Well, look no further because the Bourbon Bee is here! This fantastic cocktail is a delicious combination of honey, lemon and Aperol — flavors that pair perfectly...

103GBF

Massive Recall: If You Have These Drinks In Your Kitchen Throw Them Out Now

There has been a massive recall on several powdered drink mixes, and you are going to want to know about this. Kraft Heinz has announced a recall on several of their powdered drink mix products "due to the potential presence of foreign material, specifically very small pieces of metal or glass, that may have been introduced during production," according to The Food and Drug Administration. This recall covers select packages of Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea powdered beverages, and limited Kool-Aid powdered beverages with “Best When Used By” dates between May 10, 2023 and November 1, 2023.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Nearly 20% Agree This Is The Worst Store Bought Ice Cream Brand

How much do you love ice cream? If you're a fan of desserts in general, chances are you routinely crave this sweet, rich, frozen treat that always seems to hit the spot — whether it's enjoyed on a cone, buried under an avalanche of sundae toppings, or served straight up in a bowl. And while it's great fun to make your own homemade ice cream or grab some at your local scoop shop, virtually every supermarket features freezer cases chock full of a usually-staggering variety of brands and flavors to enjoy at home.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
614now.com

New restaurant offering “soul food made with love” now open

It only takes a quick drive past new Whitehall eatery Str8 Out the Kitchen to see just how popular the new eatery has been. They opened just last week, on Nov. 9, and already there are regularly lines of customers extending around the building into the street. According to owner...
WHITEHALL, OH
WVNews

Corn Casserole

The holidays aren’t complete without my mom’s corn casserole. It is not a complicated dish, and it contains processed cheese. If you can get over the processed cheese, you might find that your family requests it every holiday, too. Many recipes exist that are similar, some of which even call...
RECIPES
FIRST For Women

This Secret Ingredient Will Take Your Pumpkin Pie to the Next Level

During the holidays, my mom and I used to always bake pumpkin pie together to give to friends and family. It was a tradition I think of fondly, but I have to admit that after a few years I fell out of love with classic Thanksgiving dessert. The overwhelming sweetness just turned me off. Thankfully, my affinity for this pie was restored after I learned you can add sour cream to the pumpkin batter to really boost the flavor.
RECIPES
EatThis

We Tasted 7 Walmart Pies & This Is the Best

Pie is the quintessential Thanksgiving dessert. It's as expected and iconic as a golden-roasted turkey at the table. It's often the star of the dessert course, a celebration of the season's harvest and plenty, featuring delicious, golden buttery pastry stuffed to the max with the bounties of fall. What makes...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
princesspinkygirl.com

Easy Peanut Butter Fudge

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. This creamy peanut butter fudge recipe is easy and quick, uses only a few simple ingredients, and can be prepared using a common kitchen appliance – the microwave. The perfect Christmas dessert or make it any time of the year!
RECIPES
Fox11online.com

Million Dollar Spaghetti Casserole

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook pasta to al dente, drain well and return pasta to original pot. Toss hot pasta with butter. In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil over medium heat. Add onion and cook until it begins to soften, about 3 minutes. Add garlic and cook another 30 seconds. Add ground beef or sausage. Cook until crumbly and no longer pink. Add 2 teaspoons Italian and 2 teaspoons garlic salt. Drain any grease. Add both jars of spaghetti sauce and 1 cup water to skillet. Simmer 5 to 10 minutes.
RECIPES
TrendHunter.com

Limited-Edition Holiday Whiskeys

American independent bottler Lost Lantern has introduced its first annual Winter Whiskey Wednesday drop, which will now take place the first Wednesday of every December. For its first drop, the company has released a trio of limited edition single-casks named McCarthy’s, Smooth Ambler, and Starlight. All three of the new...
DRINKS
FIRST For Women

Storing Bread in This Container Keeps It Soft and Fresh Without Cluttering Your Counter

I would confidently say bread is my favorite carb, maybe right after pasta. Whether I pick up a freshly baked wheat loaf from my local bakery or grab one that’s sliced from the store, I want to savor every part of it. But I know the optimal time to enjoy it before it goes bad is fleeting. Luckily, I found a simple hack to keep loaves of bread fresher longer by placing it in an empty cereal storage container.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

Costco Just Brought Back 2 Beloved Holiday Bakery Items

Several holiday food items are already on shelves at Costco warehouses across the country. Now, the beloved bakery section is starting to get in on the fun. What's popping up alongside the roster of fall favorites that includes apple crumb muffins, double-crust apple pie, and pumpkin streusel muffins? Not one but two holiday bakery items.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
jamiesfeast.com

Quick Coconut Cream Pie

This coconut cream pie is so creamy, beautiful, and delicious! Plus, you will need just 15 minutes to prepare it! So do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this quick coconut cream pie for the weekend – they will definitely enjoy it, especially the coconut taste fans! Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

Reindeer Chow

This Reindeer Chow (a seasonal version of Puppy Chow) is fun and festive and loaded with sweet and salty flavors! It is the perfect snack for your next holiday get together!. I love mixes during the holiday season, or pretty much all year long. The combinations that there are are pretty much endless. This Reindeer Chow is my personal go-to for the holiday season! With minimal ingredients and time, this is a great recipe to put out at parties, give as gifts or just to munch on when you are hungry. We always make this as a family and is a standing tradition that it is not Christmas unless we make our Reindeer Chow Recipe! So if you are looking for a fun treat to make with the kids, to give as gifts or to bring to your next holiday gathering look no further.
RECIPES
Insider

7 vintage Thanksgiving dishes no one makes anymore

Today, Thanksgiving tables typically feature side dishes like mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Once-popular options like Jell-O salads and hot Dr. Pepper are no longer part of the celebrations. However, some people still like to make dishes like ambrosia salad for nostalgia's sake. Thanksgiving celebrations revolve around food, but...
RECIPES
princesspinkygirl.com

Crack Potatoes

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Crack Potatoes are an easy, cheesy, creamy way to enjoy a flavor-packed potato side quickly made into a casserole. This recipe is a simple combination of pantry staples mixed with frozen hash brown, bacon, and ranch that are quickly stirred together and baked until hot and bubbly.
RECIPES
The Voice

Hot water with a lemon wedge brings many benefits

When restaurant wait staff members ask if we’d like “something to drink”, our standard reply is “hot water with a wedge of lemon, please.” It started several years ago as an easy alternative to coffee, ice water, a cocktail, or a soft drink. We dine out often, and servers in our places are accustomed to our preference. Hot water with fresh lemon tastes good and it’s refreshing. But there’s more.
FOOD & DRINKS

