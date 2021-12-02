ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. launches new effort to fight omicron variant's spread

Cover picture for the articleThe United States’ COVID-19 watch has turned up more...

Austin American-Statesman

Douthat: Biden can do better on COVID

A moment’s sympathy, please, for Joe Biden. Five months ago, when he basically declared victory over the pandemic in a big July 4 speech, it seemed possible that a kind of victory really was at hand: not the eradication of the virus, but a world where rising vaccination rates and preexisting immunity would soon reduce COVID-19 to a sickness not so much worse than the seasonal flu.
News Wrap: Tensions over Ukraine precede Biden-Putin call

In our news wrap Monday, U.S.-Russian tensions over Ukraine are running high ahead of Tuesday's video call between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin. Three more members of a U.S. missionary group were freed in Haiti, after being held hostage since October. A Myanmar court convicted ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi of incitement and violating COVID restrictions. She was given 2 years in prison.
FOREIGN POLICY
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
indianapublicmedia.org

U.S. to release new rules for foreign travelers

The first case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus was detected in the U.S. Wednesday — a discovery most health officials had said was inevitable. A case was confirmed in San Francisco, California, on the eve of new requirements for travelers arriving in the U.S. William Brangham reports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

