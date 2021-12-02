ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Creature Feature| Lulu Belle

By Tricia Williamson
myrdctv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week's Creature Feature is Lulu Belle! Lulu is a sweet, gentle girl that is looking for the love...

myrdctv.com

Comments / 0

Related
thepitchkc.com

Creature Feature: Fisher and Jade are smart pets with fun hobbies

We teamed up with KC Pet Project to host a weekly “Creature Feature” on loveable and adoptable pets here in the KC Metro. Two previous featured pets, Cinnamon Spice and Oliver, were recently adopted!. This week, KCPP is introducing Fisher, a 2-year-old pit bull, and Jade, a 7-year-old domestic shorthair....
KANSAS CITY, MO
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Watch This Scrawny, Injured Kitten Turn Into The Fluffiest Cat | The Dodo Cat Crazy

This cat's unrecognizable now — and greets every person who comes into his parents' bakery 💛. Keep up with Lucky on Instagram: https://thedo.do/luckybracecat and Facebook: https://thedo.do/Luckybracecat. For the love of animals. Pass it on. Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to...
ANIMALS
Family Handyman

If You See a Red Porch Light, This Is What It Means

Red lights are used in all kinds of different ways. In a streetlight, the red lights mean “stop.” On your car, they indicate the brake lights. But what does a red porch light mean?. This is why your neighbors have a green porch light in November. What Does a Red...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creature Feature#Spunk#Cfp#Gal
survivornet.com

Actor Michael J. Fox, 60, Who’s Lived a Decades-Long Parkinson’s Journey, Focuses on Gratitude & Joy; ‘Gratitude Makes Optimism Possible’

The Power of Gratitude, According to Michael J. Fox. Michael J. Fox, 60, says in a new interview he’s focusing on gratitude and optimism while living with Parkinson’s disease. Fox was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s in 1991 when he was just 29 years old. Expressing gratitude and keeping a positive...
CELEBRITIES
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
smobserved.com

Rock Star Sophia Urista Squats, Pees on a Male Fan's Face During Concert

In what could perhaps be viewed as destiny in a name, Brass Against's Frontman (Frontwoman?) Sophia Urista peed on a male fans face during a performance in Daytona Florida on Thursday night, 11/11/21. And the footage has, well, leaked. The singer invited a male fan up on stage after saying...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Diddy’s Twins, 14, Look So Grown Up While Rocking Matching Sweatsuits — Photo

Diddy’s girls Jessie and D’Lila showcased their sporty styles as they twinned in blue tracksuits. Diddy’s twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila Star Combs, 14, proved they are quite the fashionistas in an artsy new Instagram snapshot posted to their joint account on Nov. 29. The duo looked ultra-cool while rocking blue tracksuits with white tops and slate grey New York Yankee ballcaps and two-toned sneakers.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
InspireMore

15 Baffling Cats Who Are Taking “If I Fits, I Sits” To A Whole New Level

This article is for every cat parent who asks themselves, “How did you get there?” at least once a day. As much as we love snuggling up with our warm, fuzzy kitties, sometimes they just want to explore! And by explore, we mean end up in places they have absolutely no right to be in. Luckily, social media is full of pet parents sharing stories of their adventurous felines, not only so others can feel less alone, but also so we can laugh together over the mystery that is cats. We’ve compiled some of the best ones for you to enjoy below!
PETS
The Independent

Woman shows chin infection reportedly caused by kissing a man with beard stubble

A woman has shared a video of the infection she allegedly developed after kissing a man with beard stubble, while joking that she is a “stubble survivor”.On Wednesday, Hannah, who goes by the username @hannahwitts42 on TikTok, uploaded a video showing the effects the stubble had on her chin in response to another user @nebarb who shared a TikTok of her inflamed-looking chin with the caption: “The dry skin beard after kissing a boy with stubble.”In her own video, Hannah shared a series of photos of her own chin, with the first showing the area covered with what appeared to...
TV & VIDEOS
katzenworld.co.uk

Six Bizarre Things Your Cat Does, Explained by the Experts

Some feline habits are adorable and endearing, while others are totally confusing and even dangerous. If you’ve ever wondered about the unique, strange cat behaviours, we’ve spoken to Eleonore Hacheme, Cat Nutritionist at Republic of Cats to better understand the weird things your cat does and why exactly they do them.
PETS
thesource.com

Cardi B Claps Back at Natural Hair Haters ‘There Is No Such Thing As Bad Hair. All Hair Is Good!’

Rapper, wife, and mother of two went to social media on Saturday to show off her postpartum natural hair care results. The 29-year-old rapper shared how she feared her hair would fall out after the birth of her son and also discussed that with consistent use of her much talked about avocado conditioning mask and drinking alkaline water that her hair “has actually been growing,” showing a pic of her hair natural hair for proof.
HAIR CARE
InspireMore

Missing Dog Loses His Mind With Joy When He Reunites With Family After 2 Long Yrs.

A family in Wisconsin felt like they won the lottery when they were reunited with their very own Payday!. Payday the dog went missing two years ago. His parents, Dwight and Melissa, were devastated by the loss of their family pet, especially when they saw how crushed their now-12-year-old daughter was. But fate intervened when Dwight forgot to shut off the TV when he went to sleep one night.
PETS
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Guy Is Determined To Save Cat Living Out In The Snow | The Dodo

This man spots two feral cats living outside in -20-degree weather and sets out to find them the perfect home 💙. You can see more of Cat Man Chris' animal rescue work on YouTube: https://thedo.do/catmanchris, and on Instagram: https://thedo.do/chrispoole. For the love of animals. Pass it on. Welcome to the...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy