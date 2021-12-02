The Best Beachfront Resorts in Saint Lucia

Palm-fringed Lihue – on lush Kauai – is a great base for exploring Hawaii’s northernmost island due to its handy location near the airport, proximity to beaches and forest reserves and a good range of accommodation. Known as the Garden Isle thanks to its stunning green landscape, Kauai draws travelers with its volcanoes, forests, historic monuments and more sand beaches per mile of shoreline of any Hawaiian island. It’s worth noting that many of the “hotels” in Lihue double as timeshares and operate more like vacation rentals, meaning they don’t always include hotel extras like daily housekeeping or free parking and may involve a minimum length of stay. But you’ll probably wish you were staying longer once you set foot on this tropical paradise anyway, especially at one of these handpicked hotels in Lihue, bookable with Culture Trip.

