Teen arrested in connection with threats to Mukilteo schools

SEATTLE (AP) — A teenager has been booked into juvenile detention on investigation of six felony charges in connection with threats made Wednesday toward three Snohomish County schools.

Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a threat made toward the three Mukilteo School District schools on Wednesday and discovered an anonymous social media post that threatened violence, The Seattle Times reported.

The Sheriff’s Office said in an email that the post “indicated there would be a shooting at Voyager Middle School, Explorer Middle School and Mariner High School.”

Detectives identified the source of the social media post and deputies went to the person’s residence, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office didn’t immediately respond to a message from the newspaper for more information about the 14-year-old, including whether the teen was a student at any of the threatened schools.