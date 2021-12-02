ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen arrested in connection with threats to Mukilteo schools

The Associated Press
 1 day ago

SEATTLE (AP) — A teenager has been booked into juvenile detention on investigation of six felony charges in connection with threats made Wednesday toward three Snohomish County schools.

Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a threat made toward the three Mukilteo School District schools on Wednesday and discovered an anonymous social media post that threatened violence, The Seattle Times reported.

The Sheriff’s Office said in an email that the post “indicated there would be a shooting at Voyager Middle School, Explorer Middle School and Mariner High School.”

Detectives identified the source of the social media post and deputies went to the person’s residence, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office didn’t immediately respond to a message from the newspaper for more information about the 14-year-old, including whether the teen was a student at any of the threatened schools.

EXPLAINER: How unusual to charge parents in school shooting?

Guns used in U.S. school shootings have often come from the homes of young perpetrators, but parents are rarely charged for the violence that occurs, experts say. That’s what makes the case against Ethan Crumbley’s parents uncommon, following the fatal shooting of four students at Oxford High School in southeastern Michigan. Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said Jennifer and James Crumbley ignored opportunities to intervene, just a few hours before the bloodshed.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
