VCHD reports nearly 200 new COVID-19 cases as of Nov. 28

VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As of December 2, the Indiana Department of Health is reporting 5563 new COVID-19 cases.

Officials with the Vigo County Health Department say locally, cases have been on an incline since the holiday season.

Around 200 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Vigo County as of November 28.

Chelsea Willis, Communicable Disease Nurse with VCHD, says 60 cases were reported on Thursday, December 2, a 10 case decrease compared to the previous day.

The vaccination rate in Vigo County is as followed:

47802-49.5%

47885-46.9 %

47803- 58.7%

47807-36.3%

47804-42%

47805-53.9%

Willis adds that right now is a critical moment in the battle against COVID-19 as we approach colder months, cold and flu season and the holidays.

“Taking what we’ve seen from the holidays make sure you take precautions. We do expect an uptick with family gatherings and stuff like that. Just be diligent to protect yourself and others,” She adds.

The Vigo County Health Department will host various mobile clinics at the following locations:

Ivy Tech Center for Workforce 12/7 with a Q/A at 9:30 a.m. and clinic at 10:30 a.m.

St Margaret Mary 12/12 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Ivy Tech Center for Workforce State Unit 1-4 and 1-5 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

