ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigo County, IN

VCHD reports nearly 200 new COVID-19 cases as of Nov. 28

WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sA1IR_0dCgPVtW00

VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As of December 2, the Indiana Department of Health is reporting 5563 new COVID-19 cases.

Officials with the Vigo County Health Department say locally, cases have been on an incline since the holiday season.

Biden: Omicron variant cause for concern, not panic

Around 200 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Vigo County as of November 28.

Chelsea Willis, Communicable Disease Nurse with VCHD, says 60 cases were reported on Thursday, December 2, a 10 case decrease compared to the previous day.

The vaccination rate in Vigo County is as followed:

47802-49.5%

47885-46.9 %

47803- 58.7%

47807-36.3%

47804-42%

47805-53.9%

Willis adds that right now is a critical moment in the battle against COVID-19 as we approach colder months, cold and flu season and the holidays.

“Taking what we’ve seen from the holidays make sure you take precautions. We do expect an uptick with family gatherings and stuff like that. Just be diligent to protect yourself and others,” She adds.

The Vigo County Health Department will host various mobile clinics at the following locations:

Ivy Tech Center for Workforce 12/7 with a Q/A at 9:30 a.m. and clinic at 10:30 a.m.

St Margaret Mary 12/12 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Ivy Tech Center for Workforce State Unit 1-4 and 1-5 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Re-Think works toward making Terre Haute a cleaner environment

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Re-Think organization celebrated their new upcycling workspace with a ribbon cutting this afternoon. The organization purchased new machinery to better assist them throughout their recycling process. The machinery was purchased through a grant they received from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management. “It’s an educational workspace and so it serves […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

‘We can expect further mutations’: Local health officials prepare to deal with the COVID-19 Omicron variant

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Although there isn’t much data about the new COVID-19 ‘Omicron’ variant, local health officials are already preparing against any possible future surges of the virus. As of now, there are no reported cases of the Omicron variant in the United States. However, Good Samaritan Hospital Chief Operating Officer Adam Thacker […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana man gets probation for entering Capitol on Jan. 6

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man from Vincennes has been sentenced to three years’ probation for his part in the Jan. 6 riot during which the crowd stormed the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols spared Jonathan Ace Sanders prison time after Sanders pleaded guilty this month to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing […]
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Dr. Alan Stewart is awarded with the Circle of Corydon Award

KNOX CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Thanks to his efforts in the battle against COVID-19, Dr. Alan Stewart with Knox County Health Department was awarded the Circle of Corydon Award The award honors Hoosiers who have made remarkable contributions that have bettered the state. During the ceremony, Stewart was acknowledged for helping slow the spread of […]
KNOX COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Vigo County, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Health
Vigo County, IN
Health
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
County
Vigo County, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Vigo County, IN
Government
Vigo County, IN
Coronavirus
WTWO/WAWV

‘That process is in its initial phases’: A new solar farm could be coming to Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A new solar farm could be coming to New Lebanon in Sullivan County, Ind. Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions Business Development Manager Isaac Leuthold said DESS is working on a tax abatement request to bring a solar farm to New Lebanon. “That process is in its initial phases,” Leuthold said. “Duke […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

VCSC approves a base salary increase for its first-year teachers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Vigo County School Board approved during its monthly meeting Monday a new collective bargaining agreement with the Vigo County Teachers Association. This agreement will result in a $2,000 starting pay increase for first-year teachers at the Vigo County School Corporation. This increase will raise the previous starting salary of […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Operation Vanguard raises awareness for homeless veterans

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Reach Services wrapped up ‘Operation Vanguard’ on Sunday. This outreach event gathers volunteers to camp out in front of the Reach Services building for an entire weekend to raise awareness for homeless veterans. John Burk, Reach Service’s Supervisor of Veterans Affairs, said that the event had a nice turnout and […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Covid 19#Mobile#Vchd#Vigo Co#Nexstar Media Inc#Mywabashvalley Com
WTWO/WAWV

How does housing play a part in boosting West Central Indiana?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Terre Haute native AJ Patton knows what it’s like to live in less than ideal conditions. Growing up, there were times when his family faced financial struggles that had an effect on their housing situation. “At one point, we were living in a place that had energy issues,” Patton said. […]
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

‘Not having that physical interaction affected them’: Organizations help vets with issues caused by COVID-19

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As we celebrate veterans on this Veteran’s Day, it’s important to note the struggles that many veterans faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Darrin Chaney, Hamilton Center’s Military Veterans Program Coordinator, said that many veterans in the area found themselves in situations of extreme isolation. “We saw that a lot […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Terre Haute Police Department continues with new upgrades

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After moving into a new headquarters, the Terre Haute Police Department is continuing updates of their facility and necessities to better serve their community. In order to better protect and serve, THPD Lieutenant Steven Lockard said updates need to be made every so often to help the police stay on their […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WTWO/WAWV

Work One helps local companies find employees

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Work One West Central Indiana helped various companies in the Wabash Valley fill open positions. G.E. Aviation, Great Dane and 18 other companies were invited Wednesday to participate in a job fair at the MCL Banquet Hall in the Meadows Shopping Center. Officials with Work One said it is important […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

294
Followers
280
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy