ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Eight arrested in Georgia College fraternity hazing incident

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Eight people have been arrested on various criminal charges after they were allegedly involved in a hazing incident at a fraternity at Georgia College and State University, officials said.

One college student was hospitalized for alcohol-related sickness after an alleged incident of hazing on Nov. 10 at the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity house in Milledgeville, according to The Union-Recorder.

The student has since resumed classes, Georgia College President Cathy Cox said.

The Milledgeville Police Department said in a statement that the college asked it to take over the investigation into alleged underaged drinking and hazing.

“During the course of the investigation, over 10 people were interviewed and provided information into the events,” the statement said.

It said eight people were arrested and charged with supplying alcohol to minors, and one was charged with hazing. Both crimes are misdemeanors.

Cox wrote in an email to students and faculty that the national Sigma Alpha Epsilon organization and Georgia College have both suspended the chapter and that students have been ordered to not conduct any further chapter activity until the issue is resolved.

“There is no time and no place at which hazing activity is acceptable or tolerable on or around the GCSU campus or involving GCSU students,” Cox wrote.

She said the school is also considering internal discipline against students and said counselors have offered aid to new members of the fraternity. Cox said the college will expand anti-hazing efforts.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: How unusual to charge parents in school shooting?

Guns used in U.S. school shootings have often come from the homes of young perpetrators, but parents are rarely charged for the violence that occurs, experts say. That’s what makes the case against Ethan Crumbley’s parents uncommon, following the fatal shooting of four students at Oxford High School in southeastern Michigan. Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said Jennifer and James Crumbley ignored opportunities to intervene, just a few hours before the bloodshed.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Associated Press

Expert: School should have flagged behavior before shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — The warning signs were there: A search for gun ammunition on a cellphone, drawings of blood on a school desk and a written plea for help. But on Tuesday, roughly 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Detroit at Oxford High School, the student in question was sent back to the classroom after a school meeting with his parents. Three hours later four students were shot to death and six other students and a teacher were wounded.
PONTIAC, MI
The Associated Press

Security enhancements made in response to prison break

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona corrections officials say they have made enhancements on fence structures and gates in response to an escape of two incarcerated men from a prison earlier this year. The announcement Friday by the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry came shortly after the agency released 400...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milledgeville, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
City
Milledgeville, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

671K+
Followers
356K+
Post
306M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy